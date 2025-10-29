Gundry MD Announces the Launch of Longevitine Plus: A Revolutionary Longevity Support Formula

A Groundbreaking Formula Designed to Support Longevity, Cellular Health, and Vitality at Any Age

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gundry MD® , a leader in advanced health and wellness solutions, announces the launch of Gundry MD Longevitine Plus , a first-of-its-kind longevity support formula designed to combat the signs of biological aging at the cellular level. By addressing the decline of a key "youth chemical" called glutathione, Gundry MD Longevitine Plus helps support energy, weight management, cognition, joint health, digestion, and overall vitality.

Gundry MD Longevitine Plus is a breakthrough supplement formulated to help slow the natural aging process while addressing premature signs of aging caused by environmental and lifestyle factors. As we age, our body's natural production of glutathione—an essential antioxidant for cellular repair and protection—declines.

What is Gundry MD Longevitine Plus?

Gundry MD Longevitine Plus is a breakthrough supplement formulated to help slow the natural aging process while addressing premature signs of aging caused by environmental and lifestyle factors. As we age, our body's natural production of glutathione—an essential antioxidant for cellular repair and protection—declines. Gundry MD Longevitine Plus's exclusive Algevity Factor, a cutting-edge discovery by cancer drug researchers, works by reactivating the body's Nrf2 pathway, allowing it to continue producing glutathione. This innovative approach helps promote weight loss, mental clarity, joint mobility, digestive health, and youthful skin, giving users the sensation of "growing younger" from within.

Gundry MD Longevitine Plus Ingredients

Gundry MD Longevitine Plus features a proprietary blend of Biological Age Reducers (BARs) carefully selected to optimize longevity and healthspan:

Algevity Factor – A revolutionary compound derived from seagrass fatty acids, designed to keep the body's Nrf2 pathway active, ensuring continued glutathione production for cellular defense and repair.

Alitilix – A premium Italian artichoke extract that supports weight loss, fat metabolism, and digestive health.

Shilajit – A powerful Himalayan antioxidant known to enhance mitochondrial function, boost energy levels, and sharpen cognitive performance.

Glycine – A glutathione precursor that amplifies Algevity Factor's effects while supporting cardiovascular health, brain function, muscle movement, and skin elasticity.

Bioactive Zinc – A highly absorbable form of zinc that protects against oxidative stress and supports immune function, which many adults lack in their diets.

Gundry MD Longevitine Plus FAQ

How do I use Gundry MD Longevitine Plus? For optimal results, take two capsules of Gundry MD Longevitine Plus daily with 8 oz of water.

Where can I purchase Gundry MD Longevitine Plus? Gundry MD Longevitine Plus is now available for purchase at GundryMD.com for the purchase price of $44.95.

How quickly can I feel the results of Gundry MD Longevitine Plus? Everyone is different, but in many cases, people start to feel the preliminary effects of Gundry MD Longevitine Plus (such as increased energy, more comfortable digestion, and clear thinking) at around the two-week mark — while advanced results, like weight loss, often start becoming noticeable after 1 month.

Where can I learn more about Gundry MD Longevitine Plus? To learn more about Gundry MD Longevitine Plus, watch the Dr. Gundry Podcast episode, " 5 Glutathione Secrets That Will CHANGE Your Health Forever ," where Dr. Steven Gundry discusses the product.



About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients that can offer a boost in metabolism, sustained energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful health-boosting nutrients like polyphenols. Based on his many years of nutrition research, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Bio Complete 3 , Total Restore , and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil . All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day purchase price guarantee (minus shipping) if you are not satisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry was one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons Currently, he's the medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs and Santa Barbara, California where he's spent the past 25 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD is also the host of the top-ranked health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox ™ which details his famous lectin-free diet. The Gut-Brain Paradox , Dr. Gundry's upcoming book in April 2025, explores the fascinating breakthroughs between gut health and mental health. For more information, visit drgundry.com , the Dr. Gundry YouTube channel , Dr Gundry en Español , and follow @drstevengundry on Instagram and TikTok .

