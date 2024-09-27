Gundry MD Celebrates 5th Anniversary of Groundbreaking Gut Health Supplement, Bio Complete 3

Bio Complete 3: A Best-Selling Triple-Biotic Gut Health Blend From Gundry MD

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gundry MD® is thrilled to announce the 5th anniversary of its revolutionary gut health supplement, Bio Complete 3™ . This product has set a new standard for supporting the gut microbiome with cutting-edge, science-backed ingredients. Over the past five years, Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 has transformed how people approach digestive health, making it easier than ever to combat common gut health issues.†*

Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 is a revolutionary all-in-one dietary that is one of the first of its kind to contain prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics. This blend of potent ingredients are designed to help fuel the good bacteria in the gut, allowing them to thrive.

Dr. Steven Gundry says, "It's the best-selling product because it's one of the first of its kind: combines pre, post, and probiotics. The reason it's the best selling is because it's literally gut changing, thus life-changing It's one of the two products that I put EVERY new patient on because all healing begins in the gut."

Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 combines three powerful ingredients: prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics, to nourish your "gut buddies"—the beneficial bacteria in your digestive system. This formula helps these bacteria thrive, supporting metabolism and relieving common digestive issues like gas, bloating, and irregularity. What sets Bio Complete 3 apart is its ability to address butyrate deficiency, a problem affecting over 90% of Americans. By supporting the production of short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) like butyrate, this formula plays a crucial role in supporting digestion, metabolism, and healthy insulin sensitivity—unlike traditional probiotics.†*

The formulation of Bio Complete 3 was made possible through a pioneering partnership with Compound Solutions, a leading ingredient innovator. Together, Gundry MD and Compound Solutions pioneered the use of CoreBiome®, a patented, bioavailable butyrate that has sparked a new era in gut health supplementation. CoreBiome® is known for its ability to provide butyrate directly to the colon, making it far more efficient than other products that only aim to increase butyrate indirectly through probiotics or fiber.

"Resolving butyrate deficiency is the health challenge of our time. It's been an honor to collaborate with Dr. Gundry on Bio Complete 3 to address this challenge directly, for everyone's benefit. The future is bright," said Matt Titlow, CEO of Compound Solutions.

To celebrate this milestone, Gundry MD will host a series of exciting giveaways across their social media platforms. Followers can look forward to exclusive opportunities to win Bio Complete 3 and other Gundry MD products. Additionally, there will be a special anniversary sale on the official website, making it easier than ever to try Bio Complete 3 and experience its gut-transforming benefits.

For more details on the giveaways and to participate, follow Gundry MD on Instagram , Facebook , and X , and stay tuned for more announcements. To take advantage of the anniversary sale, visit GundryMD.com .

Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 Testimonials

"I have been taking Bio Complete 3 for about 6 weeks. I take one capsule twice a day. I saw dramatic improvement almost immediately. Within 24 hours I experienced gut relief and more regular bathroom trips. Almost completely eliminated the discomfort of gas and bloating. I am thoroughly satisfied with the product."* - Kathy from Atlanta, Georgia

"It works. I honestly feel amazing. I bought a 3 pack of Bio Complete 3. I am halfway through my second bottle and I honestly feel the best I have in my life! I have put a big effort into keeping lectins out of my diet as well. But, my mental clarity and sharpness are back, my memory is better, and I feel like I can see everything again. I was skeptical when I accidentally found Dr Gundry and his products, and I have learned for myself that everything he is saying is true and correct, and I am witnessing the health benefits he spoke about in the video."* - Michael from Middleboro, MA

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients that can offer a boost in metabolism, sustained energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful health-boosting nutrients like polyphenols. Based on his many years of nutrition research, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Energy Renew , Total Restore , and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil . All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day purchase price guarantee if you are not satisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry was one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons Currently, he's the medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs, Beverly Hills, and Santa Barbara, California where he's spent the past 25 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD is also the host of the top-ranked health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox ™ which details his famous lectin-free diet. The Gut-Brain Paradox , Dr. Gundry's upcoming book in April 2025, explores the fascinating connection between gut health and mental health. For more information, visit drgundry.com and the Dr. Gundry YouTube channel , and follow @drstevengundry on Instagram and TikTok .

About Compound Solutions

Compound Solutions is obsessed with greatness, inspired by human potential, and driven to be the most innovative, and credible nutraceutical ingredient supplier in the world. They are the go-to company for effective, science-backed ingredients leading the way in wellness, gut health, sports nutrition and beyond. They strive for happy, long-lasting relationships with global customers and suppliers. Whether formulation or new ingredients, Compound Solutions is ready to innovate faster because our healthspan—and the healthspan of future generations—depends on it. For more information, visit CompoundSolutions.com , and follow Compound Solutions on LinkedIn and Instagram .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Press Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Gundry MD