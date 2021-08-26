Gundry MD™ Launches Active Advantage

Gundry MD Active Advantage is a revolutionary antioxidant blend designed to help the body support energy levels, strength, and metabolism. The formula contains the powerful antioxidant Astaxanthin, which helps promote mitochondria production, ramping up energy levels, mental stamina and physical endurance. Fulvic Minerals and CoQ10 help support natural ATP levels and better digestion for metabolic support and better management of weight and unhealthy cravings. Tocotrienols, a vitamin E nutrient, help the body's natural ability to fight free radical damage that can cause rapid aging and energy depletionThe blend also contains other antioxidants, amino acids, polyphenols and more of science's most celebrated nutrients.

"Fatigue is not your fate," says Dr. Steven Gundry. "We are all designed to enjoy sustained energy, but we must support our metabolic health and ATP production. I created Active Advantage with this in mind, utilizing ingredients that help promote a full-body "power up" for renewed energy throughout your day, a more balanced mood, and greater fitness levels."

By helping "supercharge" your mitochondria, the cells that help generate energy production throughout your entire body, you can help fuel many areas of your health to enjoy reduced occasional brain fog and mental fatigue, clearer thinking and a faster metabolism. Active Advantage can also support the brain's ability to produce fresh BDNF, a vital protein that supports thinking, alertness, memory, mood and the ability to learn.

- 86% of Active Advantage trial users reported feeling sharper*

- 87% reported less occasional "brain fog"*

- 94% reported digesting their food better*

- 96% noticed more energy to get through the day and reported feeling better overall*

ABOUT DR. STEVEN GUNDRY MD

Dr. Steven Gundry MD is one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons and a leading expert on lectin-free eating, as well as medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs and Santa Barbara, California. He has spent the last two decades helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. He is the author of New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox ™, and The Plant Paradox Cookbook , and The Longevity Paradox , The Energy Paradox and upcoming in 2022, Unlocking the Keto Code. Also, he is the founder of Gundry MD, a line of wellness products, and host of The Dr. Gundry Podcast.

ABOUT GUNDRY MD

Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to innovative solutions using science-backed ingredients to offer all-day energy, a "fired-up" metabolism, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. It all starts with feeding your body powerful nutrients like polyphenols, one of the most powerful health-boosters out there while avoiding plant proteins called lectins — which can wreak havoc on your digestion, energy, and vitality. Based on 20 years of research evaluating how nutrition affects the body, Dr. Gundry personally designs every Gundry MD product. In addition, Gundry MD formulas are third-party tested for quality. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Bio Complete 3 , Energy Renew , and Total Restore .

*Results can and will vary. Trial users of Gundry MD Active Advantage reported results within the first 7 days of use, and even more dramatic results over time.

