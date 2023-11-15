Gundry MD Launches New Flavor: Gundry MD MCT Wellness Blueberry Lemonade

Gundry MD

15 Nov, 2023, 08:30 ET

A Blend of C8 MCT Oil and Polyphenols Crafted to Unleash Your Body's Ability to Burn Fat and Generate Energy

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gundry MD® launches a new variation of one of their best-selling supplements: MCT Wellness Blueberry Lemonade. Gundry MD MCT Wellness is a unique fusion of MCT C8 and essential nutrients, including polyphenols, designed to promote a healthy weight, enhance digestion, and support mental clarity. In addition to the new blueberry lemonade flavor, MCT Wellness is also available in two other delicious flavors: watermelon lemonade, and raspberry medley.

What is Gundry MD MCT Wellness?
Gundry MD MCT Wellness is a potent supplement carefully crafted to help unlock your body's potential for burning fat and producing energy. One of the main ingredients is MCT C8, medium-chain triglyceride caprylic acid, which creates a supersonic team together. Caprylic acid plays a crucial role in elevating your body's ketone production, enhancing fat-burning efficiency. Complementing this, grape seed and currant extracts stimulate nitric oxide production, expediting ketone delivery throughout your body. The result is a sustained, clean energy boost. Gundry MD MCT Wellness also supports a healthy digestive system, which can result in smoother and more comfortable digestion and bowel movements. Beyond its digestive and energy-boosting benefits, this supplement harnesses the power of COGNIGRAPE™, a potent polyphenol known for its ability to enhance mental energy, promoting a sharper mind. Overall, Gundry MD MCT Wellness enhances various aspects of your health, helping you lead a more radiant and energetic life.†*

Gundry MD MCT Wellness Key Ingredients

  • C8 MCT Oil (medium-chain triglycerides) and Acacia Fiber: These elements synergize to bolster and sustain your body's ketone levels, helping lead to a lasting surge in vitality.†*
  • Bioflavonoids: Derived from Grape Seed Extract, Red Currant, and Black Currant, these bioflavonoids play a pivotal role in producing nitric oxide, expediting the transportation of ketones across the body for a more efficient and effective energy metabolism.†*

The Suggested Use of Gundry MD MCT Wellness
To achieve the best possible outcomes, it is advised to blend one scoop of Gundry MD MCT Wellness blueberry lemonade, raspberry medley, or watermelon lemonade with 10 ounces of water daily. Enjoy these delightful flavors not only with water but also in various beverages like nut milk, coffee, tea, and more, tailoring it to your personal taste preferences. Whether with or without a meal, the easily digestible formula of Gundry MD MCT Wellness allows for hassle-free consumption.

For more detailed information about Gundry MD MCT Wellness, a special informational video is available on the Gundry MD YouTube Page, providing valuable insights into the product's benefits and usage.

Where to Purchase Gundry MD MCT Wellness?
Gundry MD MCT Wellness Raspberry Medley and Watermelon Lemonade can be purchased on www.GundryMD.com for the price of $79.95 for a 30-day supply with a 90-day purchase price guarantee.

About Gundry MD
Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients that can offer a boost in metabolism, all-day energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body.  These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful health-boosting nutrients like polyphenols. Based on his many years of nutrition research, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Total Restore, Energy Renew, and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil. All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day purchase price guarantee if you are not satisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.†

About Dr. Gundry
Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry was one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons and is currently the medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs, Beverly Hills, and Santa Barbara, California. He has spent the past 25 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD is also the host of the top-ranked health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast, and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox™ which details his famous lectin-free Plant Paradox Diet. His upcoming book out January 2024, Gut Check provides the keys to unlocking our gut health, allowing our bodies, and their microbiome, to function at their highest potential. For more information, visit drgundry.com and the Dr. Gundry YouTube channel.

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Media Contact:
Ashley Beenen
[email protected]

