Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil Reaches Over 1000 Positive Reviews

A Supercharged Olive Oil That Delivers Optimum Health Benefits And Robust Flavor. Gundry MD Polyphenol Rich Olive Oil Has Reached Over 1000 Positive Reviews Across Multiple Platforms

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gundry MD® Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil™ has now reached over 1000 positive reviews across multiple platforms. Crafted by Dr. Steven Gundry, a world-renowned cardiothoracic surgeon, and regenerative medicine practitioner, this olive oil is supercharged with up to 30x more hydroxytyrosol polyphenols than many conventional olive oils, which can help support heart health, soft skin, a healthy weight, and so much more.*

Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil is a “supercharged” olive oil designed to elevate your olive oil experience. Sourced from exceptionally potent Moroccan olive trees, this olive oil is rich in hydroxytyrosol, a natural polyphenol that promotes overall health.

What is Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil?

Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil is a "supercharged" olive oil designed to elevate your olive oil experience. Sourced from exceptionally potent Moroccan olive trees, this olive oil is rich in hydroxytyrosol, a natural polyphenol that promotes overall health. Its high polyphenol content gives it a distinctive, robust, and slightly bitter flavor, which may take some getting used to. Incorporating Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil into your diet can support various aspects of health, including a slim and healthy physique, heart health and blood flow, enhanced concentration, and more comfortable joints and muscles. Additionally, because it supports gut health, this olive oil can contribute to softer, more hydrated skin and support your immune system.*

How to Use Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil

Dr. Steven Gundry recommends incorporating Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil into your daily routine by drinking a "shot" of it each day. In fact, Gundry MD created an entire holiday, National Polyphenol Day on July 11, dedicated to getting more olive oil in your diet. You can also use it as a finishing touch on foods, use it with balsamic vinegar as a salad dressing, or blend it into a beverage. Regardless of how you consume it, adding Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil to your diet will provide you with optimum health benefits and enhanced flavor.*

Where to Purchase Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil

Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil can be purchased on the Gundry MD website for $49.95 with a 90-day purchase-price guarantee.

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients that can offer a boost in metabolism, sustained energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful health-boosting nutrients like polyphenols. Based on his many years of nutrition research, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Bio Complete 3 , and MCT Wellness™ . All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day purchase price guarantee if you are not satisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry was one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons Currently, he's the medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs, Beverly Hills, and Santa Barbara, California where he's spent the past 25 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD is also the host of the top-ranked health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox ™ which details his famous lectin-free Diet. His new book Gut Check provides the keys to unlocking our gut health, allowing our bodies, and their microbiome, to function at their highest potential. For more information, visit drgundry.com and the Dr. Gundry YouTube channel , and follow @drstevengundry on Instagram and TikTok .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

Press Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Gundry MD