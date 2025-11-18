Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil Wins Prestigious Gold Award at the 2025 Nourish Awards

Recognized for Excellence in the Store Cupboard Essentials Category, Gundry MD's Olive Oil Delivers Up to 30x More Hydroxytyrosol Polyphenols Than Conventional Brands

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gundry MD® , a leader in wellness innovations founded by renowned heart surgeon and bestselling author Dr. Steven Gundry, proudly announces that its Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil™ has earned the Gold / 3-Star Award in the Store Cupboard Essentials category at the 2025 Nourish Awards (three out of three possible stars). Based in the United Kingdom, the Nourish Awards are the only global awards judged by qualified nutritionists that provide unbiased endorsements and valuable expert feedback.

"Outstanding flavour, beautifully balanced with the natural bitterness of high polyphenol content — an exceptional organic olive oil that sets the bar for purity and taste."

- Nourish Awards judges

Crafted from Moroccan olive trees, this revolutionary olive oil delivers up to 30 times more hydroxytyrosol polyphenols than conventional olive oils. Hydroxytyrosol, one of the most beneficial compounds found in olives, has been studied for its ability to help support cardiovascular function, protect cells from oxidative stress, and promote overall vitality. The concentration of high polyphenols provides a rich, robust flavor and powerful support for heart, brain, and cellular health. This prestigious Nourish Award recognition highlights Gundry MD's dedication to merging cutting-edge science with nature's most potent ingredients.

What is Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil?

Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil is a premium, high-polyphenol olive oil designed to deliver an exceptional concentration of beneficial plant compounds known as polyphenols, particularly hydroxytyrosol. This robust and flavorful oil is sourced from Moroccan olive trees that thrive in a challenging desert environment, naturally concentrating the nutrients that make this oil stand apart from ordinary olive oils.

Each bottle is supercharged with up to 30x more hydroxytyrosol polyphenols than many conventional olive oils, creating a uniquely rich, peppery taste profile and providing support for:

A slim, healthy physique

Heart and circulatory health

Comfortable joints and muscles

Concentration and mental clarity

Soft, hydrated skin

Immune health

Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil combines science-backed innovation with time-honored Mediterranean tradition to help support overall wellness and vitality from within.

Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil Key Ingredient

Key Ingredient: First-press, organic extra virgin olive oil from Morocco

This oil is carefully cold-pressed from nutrient-dense Moroccan olives, grown in a desert climate known to yield olives rich in beneficial polyphenols. The result is an olive oil that contains naturally high levels of hydroxytyrosol, a potent polyphenol that helps support the body's energy, cardiovascular, and cellular systems.

Additional Attributes:

USDA Organic

Lectin-free

Sugar-free

Soy-free

Dairy-free

Artificial sweetener-free

Cold-pressed for optimal nutrient retention

This commitment to quality ensures that every bottle of Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil delivers outstanding flavor, exceptional polyphenol content, and the purity consumers expect from Gundry MD.

Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil Key Benefits

When added to your daily routine, this polyphenol-rich olive oil may help support:

Heart health and blood flow – thanks to hydroxytyrosol polyphenols that help maintain healthy circulation.

Energy and metabolism – by promoting healthy cellular function and vitality.

Joint and muscle comfort – supporting overall mobility and daily comfort.

Skin hydration and radiance – helping maintain smooth, supple-looking skin from the inside out.

Focus and concentration – promoting mental clarity and sustained energy.

Balanced immune response – supporting the body's natural defense systems.

With its distinctive, full-bodied flavor and remarkable concentration of nutrients, Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil offers a simple, delicious way to elevate your everyday meals, while supporting your wellness goals.

What Makes Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil Unique

This award-winning Moroccan olive oil stands out for its exceptional polyphenol potency and meticulous production process. Unlike many conventional olive oils, Gundry MD's formula harnesses the power of desert-grown olive trees, an environment that naturally triggers a "nutrient surge" response in the plants, resulting in olives that produce up to 30x more hydroxytyrosol polyphenols.*

What Are Polyphenols and How Do They Benefit Your Health?

Polyphenols are natural compounds found in plants that are widely studied for their role in supporting human health. In olive oil, one of the most notable polyphenols is hydroxytyrosol, which has been linked to a range of wellness benefits associated with the Mediterranean diet.

Polyphenols help the body maintain:

Healthy heart and vascular function

Balanced cellular activity and metabolism

Cognitive function and energy support

Resilient skin and connective tissue

By incorporating a high-polyphenol olive oil such as Gundry MD's, individuals can experience the combined advantages of traditional olive oil and a concentrated source of beneficial plant nutrients.

How to Use Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil

Enjoying this polyphenol-rich olive oil is simple and versatile. Dr. Steven Gundry recommends one or more tablespoons daily, taken on its own or added to food. The oil's bold, peppery flavor complements both savory and sweet dishes.

Unique ways to use Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil:

As a Finishing Oil: Add a drizzle over sautéed greens, scrambled eggs, or grilled salmon to enhance flavor and nutrient richness.

In a Homemade Vinaigrette: Combine one part Gundry MD Olive Oil with one part balsamic vinegar, a pinch of sea salt, and a teaspoon of dijon mustard for a vibrant, lectin-free dressing.

Blended in Smoothies: Add a tablespoon to a chocolate protein smoothie (like Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake ) — chocolate and olive oil are a surprisingly classic pairing.

) — chocolate and olive oil are a surprisingly classic pairing. In Pesto or Sauces: Mix with basil, nuts, and parmesan for a rich pesto perfect for lectin-free pasta, veggies, or lean proteins.

In Beverages: Stir a spoonful into coffee or tea for a smooth, energy-supporting start to your morning.

With its Moroccan origin, high hydroxytyrosol content, and culinary versatility, Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil continues to redefine what olive oil can do for both flavor and wellness.

Gundry MD Polyphenol Rich Olive Oil FAQ

What does Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil taste like? Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil has a bold, peppery flavor, thanks to its exceptionally high polyphenol content, giving it a robust and distinctive taste.

Where can I purchase Gundry MD Polyphenol Rich Olive Oil? Gundry MD offers several purchasing options for their Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil, catering to different needs and preferences. Below is a breakdown of the available options:

Single Bottle Purchase Price: $49.95 Best For: First-time users or those wanting to try the product before committing to a larger quantity. Note: Free U.S. shipping is included with this option.

Three-Bottle Bundle Price: $134.85 (equivalent to $44.95 per bottle) Best For: Customers seeking a moderate supply with savings over the single bottle price. Note: Free U.S. shipping is included with this bundle.

Six-Bottle Bundle Price: $251.70 (equivalent to $41.95 per bottle) Best For: Regular users who prefer a longer-term supply and additional savings. Note: Free U.S. shipping is included with this bundle.

Subscription Savings: For those interested in regular deliveries, Gundry MD offers a subscription model:

For those interested in regular deliveries, Gundry MD offers a subscription model: Subscription Price: $39.95 per bottle

Best For: Customers who wish to receive their olive oil regularly at a discounted rate.

$39.95 per bottle Customers who wish to receive their olive oil regularly at a discounted rate. Note: Subscription can be managed or canceled at any time through your account settings.

Money-Back Guarantee: All purchases are backed by a 90-day money-back guarantee. If you're not satisfied with the product, you can return it for a full refund of the purchase price (excluding shipping).

Availability: Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil is exclusively available through the official Gundry MD website. It is not sold in retail stores, allowing the company to offer direct pricing and ensure product quality.

Considerations: While the price point may be higher than standard olive oils, the unique sourcing and high polyphenol content of this product offer potential health benefits that may justify the investment for health-conscious consumers.

For more information or to make a purchase, visit the official Gundry MD website .

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients that can offer a boost in metabolism, sustained energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful health-boosting nutrients like polyphenols. Based on his many years of nutrition research, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include MCT Wellness , Total Restore , and Bio Complete 3 . All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day purchase price guarantee (minus shipping) if you are not satisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry was one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons. Currently, he's the medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs and Santa Barbara, California, where he's spent the past 25 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD, is also the host of the top-ranked health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and author of four New York Times best-selling books, including The Plant Paradox ™, which details his famous lectin-free diet. The Gut-Brain Paradox , Dr. Gundry's latest book explores the fascinating connection between gut health and mental health. For more information, visit drgundry.com , the Dr. Gundry YouTube channel , Dr Gundry en Español , and follow @drstevengundry on Instagram and TikTok .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

