Gundry MD Total Restore Can Help Support a Healthy Immune System This Fall By Boosting Gut Health

Gundry MD Total Restore is A Powerful Blend of L-Glutamine and Other Key Ingredients to Support a Healthy Gut Lining

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Did you know 70% of your immune system lives in your gut? That's why, as fall approaches, it's the perfect time to help boost your immune system by supporting your gut health with Gundry MD® Total Restore® . In addition, Dr. Steven Gundry, a renowned expert in nutrition and health, offers these essential tips to help you fortify your body's defenses and keep your family healthy:

Gundry MD Total Restore is a unique dietary supplement that contains L-Glutamine as one of its key ingredients. It is specifically designed to address common gut health issues such as occasional gas, bloating, digestive problems, cravings for unhealthy foods, and unwanted weight gain, and aims to support overall health and well-being.

Eliminate Sugar and Fructose: Both sugar and fructose have been shown to hurt your mitochondria and lower your immune health. By cutting these out of your diet, you can significantly enhance your immune system's effectiveness. Increase Vitamin D intake: This crucial vitamin plays a vital role in maintaining a robust immune system. And in the cloudy winter months, the best way to keep your Vitamin D levels high is with a supplement. Experts recommend a daily intake of 9,600 international units of Vitamin D3. Feed Your Good Gut Buddies: Maintaining a healthy gut lining is essential for a strong immune response. Incorporating fermented foods into your diet can also be highly beneficial for gut health, as they are rich in probiotics that support a balanced microbiome. To further enhance your gut health, Dr. Gundry recommends Gundry MD Total Restore. This supplement features a world-renowned blend of 20 pro-digestive ingredients that are scientifically shown to support a strong, healthy gut lining, which in turn can help boost your immune system.†*

What is Gundry MD Total Restore?

Gundry MD Total Restore is the ultimate gut guardian, featuring a blend of 20 pro-digestive ingredients scientifically shown to support a strong, healthy gut lining. Modern diets often contain inflammatory components, like lectins, sugar, and environmental toxins like microplastics and herbicides that can damage the gut lining. By helping support the gut with Gundry MD Total Restore, users can experience smoother digestion and more comfortable bowel movements.†*

Taking care of your gut does more than just aid digestion; it also impacts your immune health, energy levels, weight management, and brain function. A healthy gut can help you starve off unhealthy junk food cravings, help you achieve your weight goals, and make you feel stronger and more active. Additionally, the gut-brain connection means that Gundry MD Total Restore can support a sharper mind.†*

Gundry MD Total Restore Key Ingredients

L-Glutamine: An amino acid that helps reduce cravings for junk food, while also soothing your gut lining for a healthier weight†*

Licorice Root Extract: Supports the growth of beneficial gut bacteria to strengthen the gut wall.†*

PepZin GI™: A blend of Zinc and L-carnosine has been shown to help improve energy levels, support smoother digestion, and healthier skin and joints.†*

N-Acetyl D-Glucosamine: Helps combat the absorption of lectins in the gut and eases joint discomfort.†*

Suggested Use of Gundry MD Total Restore

Gundry MD Total Restore capsules are designed for easy swallowing, ensuring convenience for all users. Dr. Steven Gundry recommends taking all three capsules with your largest meal of the day to help optimize absorption and effectiveness. Alternatively, you have the flexibility to take one capsule with each meal throughout the day.

Consistency is key to achieving optimal results, so incorporating Gundry MD Total Restore into your daily routine is highly advised.

Where to Buy Gundry MD Total Restore

Gundry MD Total Restore can be purchased on the Gundry MD site for a first-time customer price of $49.95 for a 30-day supply with a 90-day purchase price guarantee (minus shipping). The suggested use of Total Restore is to take 3 capsules per day with a glass of water. For more information, watch Dr. Gundry's Total Restore FAQ video on the Gundry MD YouTube channel.

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients that can offer a boost in metabolism, sustained energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful health-boosting nutrients like polyphenols. Based on his many years of nutrition research, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Bio Complete 3 , Energy Renew , and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil . All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day purchase price guarantee if you are not satisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry was one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons Currently, he's the medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs, Beverly Hills, and Santa Barbara, California where he's spent the past 25 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD is also the host of the top-ranked health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox ™ which details his famous lectin-free diet. The Gut-Brain Paradox , Dr. Gundry's upcoming book in April 2025, explores the fascinating connection of gut health and mental health. For more information, visit drgundry.com and the Dr. Gundry YouTube channel , and follow @drstevengundry on Instagram and TikTok .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

