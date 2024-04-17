GUNNAR Optiks Reveals Clear Pro Lenses - Offering Blue-Light Blocking Benefits With Perfect Color Rendition

Debuting in GUNNAR's new Arbor Collection glasses composed of sustainably harvested wood, Clear Pro lenses were developed for creatives that require unparalleled color accuracy

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GUNNAR Optiks, the preeminent manufacturer and pioneer of premium computer eyewear, today announced that it is shifting the market paradigm it helped pioneer nearly 20 years ago and reinventing computer glasses to offer perfect color rendition. Enter Clear Pro lens technology, designed for creative professionals. In today's digitally driven world, seeing in true color is paramount for creative professionals and Clear Pro represents 10 years of optical research into creating the ideal lens for unparalleled color accuracy with the benefits of reducing digital eye strain and preventing computer vision syndrome symptoms.

Similar to a neutral-density camera lens filter, Clear Pro lenses reduce the amount of light passing through the lens without changing or skewing the color of light passing through. Developed based on requests from visual creatives who loved the many benefits GUNNAR glasses offered, but were unable to wear them for critical tasks where perfect color rendition was required, Clear Pro fills the void, allowing creatives to see in perfect color while reducing blue light exposure by 20%.

The technology represents over 10 years of optical research in color rendition, digital eye strain, and visual ergonomics to design the best lenses for creative professionals. "Clear Pro represents the next step for creative professionals who need to combat digital eye strain without compromising craft," said Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Joe Croft.

The Clear Pro technology will make its debut as part of GUNNAR's new Arbor Collection, a series of wood frames with a carbon fiber inner weave for increased durability and weight savings. The Muir and Humboldt styles are available immediately at GUNNNAR.com and will be available at select retailers, including Amazon.com, toward the end of the month.

As the category pioneer and leader with over 20 years of optical research, GUNNAR has focused its R&D over the last year to expand its reach beyond traditional gaming glasses. Clear Pro is a product of that shift in R&D focus.

The Vision Council of America estimates that 70% of U.S. adults experience digital eye strain as a result of the increasing use of digital devices. In addition to the focusing strain and dry eye issues caused by the lack of blinking, the artificial blue light emitted by our screens disrupts melatonin production and circadian rhythm, affecting the body's natural sleep cycle.

GUNNAR premium computer eyewear addresses all short and long-term side effects of digital eye strain, including headaches, dry eyes, blurry vision, glare, negative effects of artificial blue light, eye strain, and fatigue. The result – improved clarity, focus, and performance. GUNNAR is the only patented gaming and computer eyewear recommended by doctors to protect and enhance your vision.

