GunsAmerica NASTI 2025 Exclusive: Inside the Toughest Sniper Match on Earth

See the original article on GunsAmerica Digest.

POLLOCK, Idaho, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GunsAmerica, the premier online destination to buy and sell guns, has released exclusive video from the 2025 North American Sniper Team Invitational (NASTI), widely regarded as the hardest sniper match anywhere.

Held deep in the Idaho mountains at Hat Creek Training, NASTI invited only operational active-duty military sniper teams. The result is five brutal stages of long-range shooting, heavy movement, high-angle problems, and realistic night work rarely seen outside the field.

Editor-in-Chief True Pearce guides viewers through never-before-seen day and night footage. Faces were blurred to protect the identities of top-tier military snipers, but the action remains raw and intense.

Teams are shown hauling heavy packs up 1,500-foot faces, building positions on steep 35- to 40-degree slopes, engaging distant IPS and moving targets with magnum and short-action systems, and running thermal fusion and weapon-mounted laser systems in total darkness.

"What we captured at NASTI was not just competition—it was high-level training under real conditions," said True Pearce. "These teams operate with gear, discipline, and grit you can't fake. Our footage shows the techniques, equipment, and teamwork that matter when lives are on the line."

The coverage highlights the human side of the invitational as much as the gear, from tactical planning and navigation with Garmin tracks to the shooter-spotter coordination and the physical toll of operating in canyon country.

Safety protocols and operational security were maintained throughout the event, with medics on site to ensure competitor safety.

Watch the full video within the original GunsAmerica Digest article. The raw footage, equipment breakdowns, and interviews provide a rare look into the world of elite military snipers.

Media Contact:

Seth Larney

[email protected]

About GunsAmerica:

Founded in 1997, GunsAmerica.com is one of the oldest and most trusted online firearms marketplaces in the United States. Connecting millions of gun buyers and sellers, GunsAmerica is dedicated to responsible gun ownership and fiercely supports Second Amendment rights. With comprehensive editorial content, secure marketplace features, and robust industry partnerships, GunsAmerica remains the go-to platform for firearms enthusiasts nationwide.

SOURCE GunsAmerica