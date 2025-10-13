Headline: GunsAmerica Unveils Seamless FastBound Integration for FFL Dealers

See the original article at GunsAmerica Digest

New automation tool connects FastBound's digital bound book with GunsAmerica's marketplace—streamlining listings, saving time, and improving compliance for firearm dealers.

DALLAS, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GunsAmerica, one of the nation's oldest and most trusted online firearm marketplaces, today announced the launch of a powerful new integration with FastBound, the industry leader in digital A&D (Acquisition & Disposition) bound book and compliance technology.

The new FastBound integration allows Federal Firearms License (FFL) dealers to automatically create and update listings on GunsAmerica directly from their FastBound inventory. Dealers can now sync products, prices, and quantities from their digital bound book to GunsAmerica with just a few clicks—eliminating repetitive data entry, reducing compliance risk, and streamlining daily operations.

"We built this integration because our dealers deserve tools that make selling online as easy and compliant as possible," said Chris Linville, Chief Operating Officer at GunsAmerica. "By connecting FastBound's industry-trusted compliance system directly to GunsAmerica, dealers can focus on customers and sales instead of paperwork and double entry."

A Smarter Way to Sell

Historically, dealers have been forced to manually create listings one by one, entering the same firearm information into both their bound book software and online marketplaces. This duplication costs time, increases the risk of clerical errors, and can create discrepancies during ATF inspections.

With the new integration, GunsAmerica bridges that gap. Once connected, the platform automatically imports eligible items from FastBound that include a UPC and price, creating ready-to-publish listings with accurate product data and inventory counts. Dealers can also configure default shipping fees by item type, adjust pricing, or refine titles directly within their GunsAmerica Seller Tools dashboard.

How It Works

Connect FastBound: Dealers log into GunsAmerica, navigate to Selling → Seller Tools → FastBound Integration, and enter their FastBound API key and domain. Configure Settings: Default shipping fees can be defined by category (handguns, long guns, accessories, etc.). Sync Inventory: Clicking Sync Inventory instantly populates the dealer's GunsAmerica account with active, ready-to-list items from FastBound. Stay Synced: Updates to price or quantity in FastBound automatically reflect on GunsAmerica, ensuring real-time accuracy.

"We're thrilled to partner with GunsAmerica to help dealers work smarter," said Jamison Collins, VP of Sales, Fastbound. "Our mission has always been to simplify ATF compliance. By integrating directly with GunsAmerica's nationwide marketplace, dealers can expand their reach while maintaining complete control and accuracy of their A&D records."

Compliance Confidence Meets Market Reach

FastBound's software has been trusted by thousands of FFLs nationwide for its reliability and compliance-first design. Now, combined with GunsAmerica's expansive buyer audience and established marketplace infrastructure, dealers gain a one-two punch of regulatory precision and marketing exposure.

Items listed via the integration automatically reach millions of GunsAmerica users searching for firearms, parts, and accessories. Completely Secure: API connections are encrypted and authenticated through FastBound's secure partner interface.

Part of a Larger Modernization Push

This integration is part of GunsAmerica's larger technology modernization initiative, which includes a full rebuild of its dealer tools, mobile platform, and listing workflow. The company has invested heavily in automation, user experience, and compliance technology to ensure that FFLs can compete effectively in today's digital firearm marketplace.

"This is the next chapter of GunsAmerica," Linville added. "We're combining our legacy of trust with cutting-edge tools that bring real business efficiency to dealers. Whether you manage 20 guns or 2,000, this integration delivers time savings, compliance confidence, and expanded reach."

Availability

The FastBound integration is now live and available to all active GunsAmerica sellers at no additional cost. Dealers can enable the integration today by logging into their seller dashboard and navigating to the FastBound Integration tool under Seller Tools.

Detailed setup instructions and visuals can be found at:

https://help.gunsamerica.com/kb/configure-fastbound-integration/

Media Contact:

Seth Larney

[email protected]

About GunsAmerica

Founded in 1997, GunsAmerica.com is the longest-running online firearms marketplace in the United States, connecting gun owners, collectors, and FFL dealers with buyers across the nation. The company's mission is to help Americans buy and sell firearms safely, legally, and efficiently through secure, compliance-minded technology. GunsAmerica also operates GunsAmerica Digest, a leading firearms news and review publication.

About FastBound

Since 2010, FastBound has been the industry standard for digital bound books, e4473, and ATF compliance software. Trusted by thousands of FFLs, manufacturers, and distributors, FastBound automates A&D recordkeeping, generates audit reports, and ensures ATF compliance with user-friendly, cloud-based technology. Learn more at https://www.fastbound.com.

