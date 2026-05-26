GunsAmerica simplifies selling firearms online to national and local buyers.

DALLAS, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More firearm owners are choosing to sell firearms online instead of relying solely on local dealers, pawn shops, or classified listings, according to online firearms marketplace GunsAmerica, as technology and nationwide marketplaces continue to reshape firearm sales across the United States.

Industry estimates place the number of privately owned firearms in the United States at more than 470 million. As more Americans inherit firearm collections, downsize, or reevaluate unused firearms, online marketplaces are becoming the preferred option for owners seeking to maximize their exposure and pricing.

"Consumers have become accustomed to selling everything online, from cars and collectibles to watches and sporting equipment," said Jim Van Gilder, CEO of GunsAmerica. "Firearms are following the same trend because online marketplaces allow sellers to reach buyers nationwide instead of depending on a single local offer." On GunsAmerica sellers can choose national or local markets https://gunsamerica.com/sell-guns

In many local markets, firearm owners may receive only one offer from a local dealer or pawn shop. Nationwide marketplaces allow sellers to compare pricing trends, evaluate demand, and connect with buyers actively searching for specific firearm models.

The shift is especially noticeable among:

first-time firearm sellers

families handling inherited collections

collectors

owners of discontinued or hard-to-find firearms

sellers in states with limited local buyer demand

GunsAmerica says online selling tools have also become significantly easier to use in recent years.

"Many people still assume selling a firearm online is complicated, but modern tools have simplified the process dramatically," Van Gilder said. "Today, sellers can often create listings from a phone, upload photos in minutes, and compare pricing nationwide."

The company says its new The What is My Worth tool https://gunsamerica.com/my-gun-worth will help:

firearm identification

pricing research

buyer communication

listing management

compliant firearm transfers

secure payment options

Selecting to sell a gun locally or nationally is easy, sellers can start here: https://gunsamerica.com/sell-guns

Safety and fraud prevention remain major concerns for firearm sellers, especially first-time users. The company says many owners are increasingly use GunsAmerica because it provides:

licensed Federal Firearms License (FFL) dealer support

secure payment options

fraud prevention services

prevention services buyer verification processes

transaction management tools

The company believes the trend toward online firearm sales will continue as more owners seek easier ways to determine firearm values, compare pricing, and connect with qualified buyers nationwide.

"As more Americans inherit firearms or reevaluate unused collections, they are looking for modern tools that make the process simpler and more transparent," Van Gilder said. "GunsAmerica provides access to nationwide demand that most local sellers simply cannot reach on their own."

Founded in 1997, GunsAmerica is one of America's largest online firearms marketplaces, connecting buyers and sellers nationwide. The platform offers firearm valuation tools, seller resources, fraud prevention services, and compliant firearm transfer support through licensed dealers.

To learn more about selling firearms online, visit https://gunsamerica.com/sell-guns

Media Contact:

Seth Larney

[email protected]

Founded in 1997, GunsAmerica is one of America's largest online firearms marketplaces, connecting buyers and sellers nationwide. The platform offers firearm valuation tools, seller resources, fraud prevention services, and compliant firearm transfer support through licensed dealers.

SOURCE GunsAmerica