America's Largest Firearm Transfer Is Beginning as Baby Boomers Age, Says GunsAmerica

Millions of firearms expected to change hands through inheritance and estate transfers over the next decade

DALLAS, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With Baby Boomers representing one of the largest generations of firearm owners in American history, online firearms marketplace GunsAmerica says the United States is entering what may become the largest intergenerational transfer of firearms ever seen.

Industry estimates place the number of privately owned firearms in the United States at more than 470 million. As older firearm owners age, millions of families may soon inherit firearms collections ranging from single hunting rifles to highly valuable collections of military surplus firearms, revolvers, collectible shotguns, and historic handguns.

Many heirs may not know the value of what they inherited. People can check the value of their guns just by taking a picture and loading it here: https://gunsamerica.com/my-gun-worth

"Families are often surprised to learn that older firearms sitting in a closet, safe, or estate collection may have substantial collector or market value," said Jim Van Gilder, CEO of GunsAmerica. "We are seeing more people who inherit firearms and have no idea where to begin, what the firearms are worth, or how to legally sell them."

The trend is creating new challenges for families navigating estate transfers, probate, and firearm regulations that vary by state. In many cases, heirs are unfamiliar with firearm laws, shipping requirements, or how to determine fair market pricing.

GunsAmerica, one of the nation's largest online firearms marketplaces, says more families are turning to online valuation tools and nationwide marketplaces instead of selling inherited firearms locally at steep discounts.

The company recently expanded its seller resources to help owners and heirs better understand the value of inherited firearms and simplify posting them for sale. People can easily post a gun for sale here: https://gunsamerica.com/sell-guns They can usually get the most value for the gun by choosing a national listing but selling locally is also an option.

According to industry research, firearm ownership in the United States is heavily concentrated among long-term collectors and multi-gun owners, with many collections accumulated over decades. Some older and discontinued firearms have increased significantly in value due to collector demand and limited availability.

"People understand that classic cars, coins, and watches can become collectibles over time," Van Gilder said. "Firearms are no different. In many cases, these collections represent a meaningful financial asset that families should understand before making decisions."

In addition to valuation concerns, GunsAmerica says many heirs are seeking simpler ways to legally transfer or sell inherited firearms while remaining compliant with federal, state, and local laws. Online marketplaces increasingly provide access to nationwide buyers, licensed firearm dealers, escrow-style payment protection, and tools that simplify listing and pricing firearms for first-time sellers.

GunsAmerica encourages families handling inherited firearms to:

Secure firearms safely before evaluation

Document make, model, and serial information

Research current market value

Understand state and federal transfer requirements

Consult qualified legal or firearms professionals when necessary

Media Contact: Seth Larney, [email protected]

Founded in 1997, GunsAmerica is one of America's largest online firearms marketplaces, connecting buyers and sellers nationwide. The platform offers firearm valuation tools, seller resources, fraud prevention services, and compliant firearm transfer support through licensed dealers.

For more information, visit https://gunsamerica.com/digest/inherited-gun-collection/

SOURCE GunsAmerica