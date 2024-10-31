Guns.com Partners with Silencer Central for Suppressor Fulfillment

"We are all quite excited about Guns.com joining us for the Delivered by Silencer Central program," said Brandon Maddox, Silencer Central CEO. "Like us, they are focused on simplifying the ownership process and customer support. They saw the value in allowing the experts in the suppressor buying process to handle the fulfillment of their customer's online silencer purchases."

Through this partnership, Guns.com customers can conveniently shop for suppressors, in addition to firearms, ammo, and gear. Both companies are well-known for simplifying the purchasing process, making a smoother buying experience for gun owners nationwide. Once a customer buys a suppressor on Guns.com, the purchase is fulfilled through Silencer Central, including all required paperwork and ATF forms. Once approved, the silencer ships to the buyer's door, and customers do not have to pay expensive transfer fees.

"Our mission is to provide millions of gun owners across our nation with an unparalleled shopping experience," said Greg Minkler, Guns.com Co-CEO and CMO. "Our partnership with Silencer Central is yet another milestone in our commitment to connect our customers with some of the best products supported by the best service in the firearms industry. With the addition of suppressors, customers can have a seamless online shopping experience saving them time and money."

Now through December 31, 2024, you can buy a BANISH® suppressor and receive a FREE BANISH 22K-V2 rimfire suppressor, a $465 value. Terms and conditions apply.

For more information on Guns.com and to purchase a BANISH suppressor, visit https://www.guns.com/silencers.

About Silencer Central:

Silencer Central embarked on its illustrious journey in 2005 as South Dakota Silencer, an events-based business driven by the mission of reaching the underserved hunting and sport shooting market through a simplified silencer ownership process. Evolving into Dakota Silencer and finally rebranding as Silencer Central in August 2020, the company expanded its simplified process to all 42 states where silencers are lawful. Recognized on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies, Silencer Central has made purchasing a silencer a breeze by managing the entire buying process for consumers. With services including a free NFA Gun Trust, interest-free payment options, and direct shipping to their front door upon approval, Silencer Central continues to lead the way. For more information, call 888-781-8778 or visit SilencerCentral.com.

About Guns.com:

Guns.com is the ultimate destination for gun owners, revolutionizing the online firearms retail experience since 2011. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, efficiency, and exceptional customer satisfaction, they empower and equip people to exercise their constitutional rights. With a growing network of over 2,000 local brick-and-mortar dealers, explore an extensive collection of over 30,000 new and Certified Used firearms. Stock up on a range of suppressors, ammo, gear, and more. Stay informed with industry news, in-depth product reviews, and exclusive content from top manufacturers. Experience why Guns.com stands unrivaled as the premier online marketplace for buying and selling firearms.

SOURCE Guns.com