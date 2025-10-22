The Future of Online Firearm Auctions Is Here at Guns.com

Leading Online Retailer Revolutionizes How Gun Owners Nationwide Bid and Win

BURNSVILLE, Minn., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The wait is over. A new era of online firearm auctions for millions of gun owners nationwide is finally here. Guns.com Auctions brings the Second Amendment community the ultimate auction experience with trusted sellers, a huge inventory of pre-owned firearms, no-reserve listings, and zero-hassle transactions.

Guns.com Auctions brings you the ultimate auction experience with trusted sellers, a huge inventory, no-reserve listings, and zero-hassle transactions. (PRNewsfoto/Guns.com)

"We've listened to what gun owners want, and we're excited to give them the auction experience they deserve," says Greg Minkler, Co-CEO and CMO at Guns.com. "Our mission is to deliver the best online shopping experience for millions of gun owners, and our new Auctions platform raises the bar. We've taken everything customers love about Guns.com — our huge inventory, trusted dealer network, and excellent customer service — and added the thrill of bidding and winning."

The new addition to the online retailer revolutionizes the online firearm auction experience:

No ghost bidders. Every bid is from a registered user with the intent to win.

Every bid is from a registered user with the intent to win. No reserves and no hidden fees. Bid with confidence in a transparent and fair experience.

Bid with confidence in a transparent and fair experience. No post-auction hassles. Payments and firearm transfers are handled securely through Guns.com's excellent customer service.

Payments and firearm transfers are handled securely through Guns.com's excellent customer service. No uncertainty. All firearms are backed by Guns.com's trusted network of over 2,000 licensed dealers.

Guns.com Auctions showcases a huge selection of pre-owned firearms from trusted sellers within its nationwide dealer network of more than 2,000 local gun shops. Customers now have access to bid on a large selection of unique, high-quality, and rare guns from vetted sources. Gun owners can create their free account by following a few simple steps before entering the auction arena and bidding against fellow registered users for a fair and transparent bidding experience.

The platform leverages Guns.com's industry-leading technology and customer service to make bidding simple, transparent, and secure. Once a customer wins an Auction, Guns.com ensures a simple checkout and payment process and a smooth transfer experience to the customer's local gun store. Gun owners can focus on winning the firearm they want and not fighting a flawed system.

Visit https://www.guns.com/auctions/overview to learn more about Guns.com Auctions, create a free account, and start bidding and winning.

About Guns.com:

Guns.com is the ultimate destination for gun owners, revolutionizing the online firearms retail experience since 2011. With a commitment to unwavering integrity, relentless innovation, and exceptional customer service, they deliver the best shopping experience in the firearm industry while championing the 2A lifestyle through industry-leading content, reviews, and community engagement. With a growing network of over 2,000 local brick-and-mortar dealers, explore an extensive collection of over 300,000 new and Certified Used firearms and a vast selection of suppressors, ammo, gear, and more. Experience why Guns.com stands unrivaled as the premier online marketplace for millions of gun owners nationwide.

SOURCE Guns.com