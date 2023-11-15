Gunster Strategies Worldwide Enhances Global and Local Engagement through Partnership with CPR in Morocco

RABAT, Morocco, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reinforcing its world-class expertise in regional engagement on a global scale, Gunster Strategies Worldwide proudly announces expansion of its operations into Morocco through a new strategic partnership with Consensus Public Relations (CPR), the leading Moroccan public relations firm.

This relationship enhances Gunster's proficiency in navigating Morocco's distinctive cultural and political landscape, ensuring the impact and effectiveness of client initiatives both within and beyond Morocco's borders.

Based in Rabat, Morocco, CPR specializes in establishing collaborative channels between international institutions, companies, and the Moroccan public and private spheres. Their expertise extends to the creation and execution of high-impact strategic events in Morocco, contributing valuable insights to Gunster's global network.

"The unique expertise of CPR in collaboration with Gunster, already active in Africa, is expected to be impactful within the context of Morocco's Atlantic vision outlined by His Majesty King Mohammed VI," CPR CEO Faical Alaoui said.

"As boldly laid out in the King's major address earlier this month, Morocco aims to transform its Atlantic coast into an area of human communication, economic integration, and an integrated African-Atlantic interface, based on the joint development of its members."

With its new presence in Morocco – and Morocco's position as a critical gateway between the U.S. and Africa, as well as Europe – Gunster's global initiatives add significant new scope, capabilities and impact. Renowned as a leading force in shaping corporate issue advocacy campaigns worldwide, Gunster Strategies Worldwide draws on extensive experience from MENA to West Africa, Latin America, EU, the United Kingdom, and now, in Morocco, leveraging CPR's local expertise.

Gunster's success lies in its ability to customize campaigns to local nuances while aligning with broader global objectives, establishing it as a reliable partner for corporations navigating the challenges of the global marketplace.

Jonathan Stember, President of Gunster Strategies Worldwide, emphasized the firm's belief in the potency of tailored strategies to drive meaningful change.

"As a global entity, Gunster Strategies Worldwide recognizes the significance of nuanced strategies in corporate issue advocacy," Stember said. "Our extensive experience, combined with local collaborations like CPR in Morocco, empowers us to navigate diverse cultural and political landscapes, ensuring our clients' messages not only reach critical audiences but also resonate effectively."

