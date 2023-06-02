Guru Foods Indian Sauces Is Helping People Eat Healthy and Live Long

The Indian Sauce Brand Offers a Unique and Elegant Way to Prepare Healthy Indian Foods on the Homefront

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guru Foods Indian Sauces is a growing Canadian sauce brand owned and operated by Harry "Guru" Khanna. The entrepreneurially-minded Khanna created the company after years spent running his own Indian restaurant in Toronto, where he received rave reviews for the dishes he prepared. The top-shelf chef began packaging his sauces as a way for patrons to bring his culinary experience into their home kitchens. Eventually, this led to Khanna leaving the restaurant business to pursue this growing opportunity full-time.

When it came to selling his sauces outside of the four walls of his restaurant, Khanna didn't stop with his already established delectable taste or the appealing convenience of a pre-prepared jar. Throughout the ongoing development of his burgeoning sauce empire, he also ensured that his products were immaculately healthy.

"My customers know that you don't need to sacrifice health for flavor," Khanna explains, "That's why I don't make them choose between the two. Every can of Guru sauce is as healthy as it is tasty."

The health benefits start with the sauces' most important ingredients: spices. Each Guru sauce is full of spices known for their health benefits as well as their exquisite Indian culinary profile. Cumin, coriander, garam masala, red pepper, and black pepper all mix together to create a saucy experience infused with nutritional value.

In addition, Guru uses cryogenically ground spices — that is, spices powdered in especially frozen grinders. This keeps the temperature low during production and avoids losing key nutrients and flavor due to excessive heat from friction.

Guru sauces are replete with other important health factors, too. For example, they:

  • Don't have additives or fillers, such as corn starch, which 95% of competing brands use.
  • Have no trans-fat, MSG, or added sugars.
  • Use healthy alternatives, such as extra virgin olive oil and Himalayan salt.
  • Are low-fat, vegan, gluten-free, and nut-free.
  • Are dairy free — cream can be added, but it isn't in the jar, which also removes the need for stronger chemical preservatives.

Most Indian foods compromise on health in favor of flavor. They're filled with heavy creams, fats, and preservatives. Not so with Guru Foods Indian Sauces. Khanna, who treats his sauces as he would his children, has maintained their elite health profile from their inception, ensuring that his customers can stay healthy and happy every time they open a jar to prepare a meal.

About Guru Foods Indian Sauces
Guru Foods Indian Sauces was launched in 2009 by Harry "Guru" Khanna. The Indian ex-restaurant owner created his own commercial sauce label to give a global audience access to his premium Indian sauces. These highly sought-after culinary condiments utilize cryogenic spices, extra virgin olive oil, and Himalayan salt and are vegan, low-fat, top allergen safe, and free of dairy, gluten, trans-fat, MSG, cholesterol, and additives. Learn more at gurusauces.com.

