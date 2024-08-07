Gurucul Launches Free Migration Program to Unshackle Enterprises from Costly, Legacy and Unstable SIEM Vendor Lock-in with Guaranteed Cost Reduction, Fast Migrations, Hypercare Support and Flexible Contract Terms

Automated import of data, rules and workflows along with powerful AI/ML capability and robust threat content enable quicker migration and time to value

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gurucul, the leader in security analytics and the most visionary Next-Gen SIEM provider for two consecutive years, today announced the launch of its complimentary SIEM Migration Program. This program will make SIEM, UEBA and SOAR migration to REVEAL – Gurucul's Security Analytics platform – seamless, accelerate time to value and reduce overall cost.

Recent consolidation among SIEM vendors and the growing need to manage escalating data costs have led security operations teams to seek alternatives to costly, outdated or unsustainable solutions. Gurucul's SIEM Migration Program, combined with the advanced features of its REVEAL platform, delivers high-fidelity threat detection and response for security operations teams with a guaranteed cost reduction and no-strings-attached, flexible contract options.

Saryu Nayyar, CEO, Gurucul, said: "We've seen a significant influx of customers moving away from Splunk, QRadar, Exabeam and LogRhythm since their recent mergers and acquisitions. From our successful transition experience, we understand how to ensure successful, fast transitions with no disruption to existing security operations. Customers are thrilled with the operational ROI from the next-gen capabilities they were missing. Being the only free-standing, focused, proven, pure-play next-gen SIEM platform gives us the confidence to offer flexible contracts with no long-term commitment options. And the passion to solve real customer problems through continued innovation has led to the release of Data Optimizer, a disruptive capability that enables us to guarantee data cost reduction. Today, Gurucul offers the only cost-optimized, unified next-gen SIEM platform while providing the most advanced capabilities, like advanced AI- and ML-powered analytics and free threat content-as-a-service."

Gurucul's SIEM Migration Program includes:

Migration workshops to discuss proven fast-track practices and establish an action plan and timeline

Data workshops to identify critical sources and destinations and review data reduction best practices

Technical account manager, migration specialists and post-migration hypercare support 24x7 for three months, including a migration hotline

Assistance with the transition of the data integrations, detection rules, reports and dashboards written for current SIEM(s)

Data optimizer product license for three months, enabling 50% data cost reduction

Training credits

Historical data migration to meet compliance requirements and unlimited standard data source integrations

Detections and rules, reports and dashboards

Flexible contract options

Customers transferring to Gurucul's Next-Gen SIEM platform can benefit from its migration application to import their existing SIEM rules, historical data, reports and other content. This eliminates the need to rebuild all their SIEM rules and threat detection models from scratch, ensuring no content is lost in migration and preserving their existing investment.

Amol Bhagwat, vice president of solutions & field engineering, Gurucul, said: "We've successfully migrated customers to our platform in as little as four weeks with our white glove service and migration application utility. Recently, a customer remarked that in under four weeks, Gurucul was able to migrate the content that it took them 3.5 years to create in their Splunk SIEM."

Visit this link for further information about the Migration Program.

Gurucul is exhibiting at Black Hat 2024, Booth 4522 .

About Gurucul

Gurucul, a security analytics company focused on delivering radical clarity into your cyber and insider risk. We analyze enterprise data at scale using machine learning and native, secure artificial intelligence. Instead of useless alerts, you get real-time, actionable information about true threats. Our cloud-native platform is open and flexible, so it accommodates your environment and processes. Deploy it anywhere, use any data lake, and integrate it with any security tool. To learn more, visit gurucul.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Gurucul