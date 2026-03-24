Gurucul Launches Open AI SOC Platform to Eliminate Vendor Lock-In and Reduce Security Data Costs

First Open AI SOC platform combining AI SIEM Engine, agentic AI, and BYO data lake deliver advanced threat detection, automated response, and built-in cost optimization

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gurucul today announced the launch of its Open AI-driven Security Operations Center (AI SOC) platform, designed to eliminate vendor lock-in and give enterprises and MSSPs full control over their security data.

The platform combines AI SIEM Engine, Data Pipeline Management, AI SOC Analyst, AI Agents empowering the entire Threat Detection and Incident Response (TDIR) lifecycle, and a bring-your-own data lake (BYO) model with integrated cost optimization. Built on a flexible, modular architecture, Gurucul enables organizations to unify best-of-breed security tools without being constrained by a single vendor ecosystem.

In today's security environment, organizations face alert fatigue, fragmented tools, rising data costs, and increasingly sophisticated threats. Many security vendors require customers to adopt closed platforms, forcing trade-offs between capability, cost, and flexibility. Gurucul's AI SOC platform addresses these challenges by integrating data pipeline management, threat detection, threat hunting, and incident response into a single, open platform. By combining human expertise with AI-driven automation across the entire TDIR lifecycle, organizations can:

Reduce analyst workload by over 83% through automated triage and response

through automated triage and response Lower security data costs by at least 40% with built-in data optimization

with built-in data optimization Achieve broad threat coverage with over 5,000 detections and 98.3% MITRE ATT&CK coverage

with over 5,000 detections and 98.3% MITRE ATT&CK coverage Maintain full control of their data with support for vendor-neutral data lakes such as Snowflake and Databricks

Saryu Nayyar, CEO of Gurucul, said: "Our mission is to help customers and partners modernize the SOC with a human-led, AI-powered platform approach that eliminates vendor lock-in and provides full control of their data. By leveraging agentic AI across the TDIR lifecycle, combined with data democracy and built-in cost optimization, security teams can automate routine tasks, accelerate investigations, and focus on high-value threat detection and response while maintaining data control, delivering measurable ROI."

Nilesh Dherange, CTO of Gurucul, said: "The Gurucul AI SOC platform is built on a modular, scalable, agentic architecture that allows organizations to deploy exactly what they need, when they need it. By integrating AI SIEM Engine, UEBA, and AI agents with a vendor-neutral data lake approach, we deliver high-throughput analytics, real-time threat detection, and automated AI-driven workflows across multi-cloud and on-premises environments."

Key capabilities of the Gurucul AI SOC platform include:

Data Pipeline Management and Cost Optimization Built-in data optimization delivering at least 40% reduction in data costs Efficient, high-performance data ingestion and processing at scale AI-driven automated data pipeline creation and modification for maximum coverage

Detection & Advanced Analytics Self-driving SIEM with real-time correlation across hybrid and multi cloud, and 10,000- plus "out of the box" integrations, detections, pipelines, reports, dashboards, and analytics AI Agent discovery and behavior analytics identifying for detecting anomalous behaviors and potential threats Award-winning Insider Risk Management (IRM) for continuous monitoring, detection and mitigation of advanced insider threats Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) for real-time detection, correlation, and automated response for identity-based threats across cloud and on-prem environments

AI & Automation Agentic workflows and AI agents automate alert triage, threat hunting, and analyst tasks Reduce manual effort, enabling faster, more consistent detection and response AI-driven data pipelines optimize coverage and efficiency automatically

Search & Threat Hunting Blazing-fast, unlimited contextual search across distributed data without duplication Natural language search with AI summarization streamlines investigations Supports rapid, effective threat hunting across complex environments

Platform & Architecture Open, vendor-neutral architecture eliminating lock-in Modular deployment with flexibility to scale individual capabilities or the full platform BYO Data Lake support for full data ownership and control (Snowflake, Databricks, etc.) Supports cloud, on-premises, or hybrid deployments with streamlined AI-powered workflows



The Gurucul AI SOC platform is generally available (GA) immediately for enterprises and MSSPs seeking a modern, open, cost-efficient, and flexible approach to security operations. Pricing is based on the modular capabilities selected or the full platform, giving organizations the flexibility to adopt only the features they need or scale up to the complete, all-in-one solution.

Gurucul will be demonstrating the AI SOC platform live at RSA Conference 2026, Booth 1155, showcasing advanced threat detection, AI-driven analyst workflows, and BYO data lake integration.

About Gurucul

Gurucul is a leading AI-driven security analytics company delivering actionable insights into cyber and insider risk. Its AI SOC platform, featuring next-gen SIEM, AI SOC Analyst, and Insider Risk Management, leverages machine learning, agentic AI, and advanced threat content to provide real-time detection, automated response, and intelligent workflows. Built on a cloud-native, open architecture with open choice data lakes, Gurucul enables organizations to maintain full control of their data, deploy anywhere, and integrate seamlessly with any security tool. For more information, visit www.gurucul.com.

Media Contact:

Corey Eldridge

Force4 Technology Communications, LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE Gurucul