Gus Kenworthy Joins beam as Global Athlete and Wellness Ambassador and Investor

"As a busy athlete training for the 2022 Winter Olympics my schedule is stacked with training, traveling and balancing career demands. Rest and recovery are essential to optimize performance as I continue to push my own physical limits," said Gus Kenworthy, two-time Olympic Skier and Olympic Silver Medalist. "beam's recovery and sleep lines are vital to that process and, now as an investor, I can support their mission to improve physical and mental wellness by prioritizing rest and recovery in a culture that glorifies overworking ourselves."

Kenworthy joins a world class roster of high-performing athletes and Olympians working with beam alongside two-time CrossFit champion, Katrín Davíðsdóttir; Olympic Gold-medalist, Gwen Jorgensen; and 2021 Summer Olympian, Molly Seidel. The brand's organic growth has been accelerated by their athlete ambassador network, counting Danica Patrick, Baker Mayfield, Billy Horschel and Mat Fraser within their tribe as brand evangelists and agents.

"Gus joining our roster of athlete ambassadors will continue our mission to diversify our partners that are at the top of their sport. We pride ourselves in partnerships that happen organically -- beam is committed to working with community leaders that truly use our products to enhance their overall wellness," said Kevin Moran and Matt Lombardi, co-founders of beam.

Not only is Gus gearing up for his debut on Great Britain's team in the 2022 Winter Olympics, he has secured a spot on NBC's on-air talent roster to cover the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Kenworthy's alignment with beam naturally assists him to find balance for an array of upcoming projects for this year, in addition to continuing his support of a variety of humanitarian causes.

beam gives back

Core to beam's philosophy is to align with and support organizations working to make positive change in the world. In alignment with the partnership and Pride Month, beam will donate 1% of net sales from the month of June to Greater Boston PFLAG . Greater Boston PFLAG (GBPFLAG) works to create environments of understanding so that all people can live with dignity and respect through support, education, and advocacy. GBPFLAG provides opportunities for dialogue about sexual orientation and gender identity, and acts to create a society that is healthy and respectful of human diversity. For more information about beam's give back initiatives visit beam gives back .

ABOUT BEAM

Founded by former professional athletes, beam is a Boston-based wellness company with a mission to help people experience what better feels like through all-natural functional products that use rigorously-tested THC-free CBD, adaptogens, nootropics and electrolytes. The company was recently honored by Inc. as one of the Best Workplaces for 2021 . For more information visit beamtlc.com .

ABOUT GREATER BOSTON PFLAG

Greater Boston PFLAG works to create environments of understanding so that all people can live with dignity and respect through support, education, and advocacy. GBPFLAG provides opportunities for dialogue about sexual orientation and gender identity, and acts to create a society that is healthy and respectful of human diversity. For more information about Greater Boston PFLAG call 781.891.5966, find us on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram @GBPFLAG or visit www.gbpflag.org .

