Gusto Surpasses $1 Billion in Revenue, Serving More Than 500,000 Small Businesses

Milestone reached amidst five consecutive quarters of accelerating revenue growth

SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gusto, the leading partner for small businesses, announced it has surpassed $1 billion in trailing 12-month revenue. The milestone reflects the value Gusto has delivered to more than 500,000 small businesses, handling the critical work of running their companies, from payroll and tax compliance to health benefits, 401(k), HR, tax credits, and much more.

"Small businesses are the backbone of the American economy, and they deserve a partner that is committed to making their life better," said Josh Reeves, Co-founder and CEO of Gusto. "More than half a million business owners trust Gusto to handle the work that is critical to running their business: getting people paid, navigating compliance, securing benefits, and much more. We take that responsibility very seriously, and we're excited about the road ahead. AI is enabling us to dramatically accelerate our roadmap and expand what we can do for small businesses, solving more pain for them than ever before. These are the early days of what's possible."

Gusto launched payroll in December 2012 and has since expanded into health benefits, retirement plans, tax credits, HR, compliance, and much, much more - steadily taking more complexity off the plates of small business owners, and becoming their partner, so they can progress their businesses. The company has been cash flow positive for years and has delivered five consecutive quarters of ARR acceleration. Gusto's acquisition engine, built on customer love, added roughly 50,000 new customers last quarter alone. More than half of ARR now comes from products beyond payroll, a sign that small businesses are trusting Gusto to help with more of their needs.

Investors see the momentum and what's driving it clearly. "Gusto has built the rare type of business that earns its moat through a decade of compounding operational trust, exactly at the moment when the small business market is about to explosively grow," said Hemant Taneja, Gusto board member and Chief Executive Officer of General Catalyst. "AI is making it easier to start a company, and that, in turn, will produce a wave of new businesses never before seen. Winning in this next era means holding the trust of entrepreneurs to run the most high-stakes parts of their business, then using AI to accelerate roadmaps and solve more pain for their customers. That's Gusto. This milestone is just the beginning."

The revenue milestone comes on the heels of Gusto's Spring Showcase, where the company announced nearly 75 product features and updates spanning payroll automation, financial intelligence, AI-powered tools, and mobile. New capabilities include assisted payroll prep that flags anomalies before a run is submitted, automated contractor payments, an expanded tax credits service, AI-powered benefits optimization, and integrations with ChatGPT, Claude, and Slack that let business owners run payroll and much more in natural language. All of this comes alongside two strategic acquisitions, which enable Gusto to solve more pain in the life of a small business owner: Mosey, which will become a key part of the upcoming Gusto Business Compliance offering, and Guideline, which is now Gusto 401(k), the best retirement offering for small businesses.

"We've made meaningful progress, and there's so much more we can do to help small businesses." Reeves said. "With AI enabling us to build faster, with quality, I'm more excited than I've ever been about what Gusto can do for the small business economy."

About Gusto

Gusto is the leading partner for small businesses, helping them with a wide variety of critical tasks, including payroll, health benefits, tax credits, compliance, 401(k), HR, and much more. Gusto serves over 500,000 small businesses across the US, and is on a multi-decade journey to grow the small business economy with technology and heart.

Media Contact [email protected]

SOURCE Gusto, Inc.