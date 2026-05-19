Guthrie's Continues Expanding in the Carolinas with New Jacksonville, North Carolina Location

Grand opening promotion offers free Guthrie's for a year to the first 100 people to order the Original Box Combo*

JACKSONVILLE, N.C., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guthrie's, the original chicken-finger restaurant, announces today that its newest restaurant will open on May 27 at 3100 Western Blvd., Jacksonville, NC 28546. This store opening signifies the continuation of Guthrie's expansion throughout the Carolinas, with this location being the seventh in the region.

The grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 10:00 a.m. ET, with the store officially opening at 10:30 a.m. ET. Guthrie's will also be running a brand-new promotion: the first 100 people to order a Guthrie's Original Box Combo will score free Guthrie's for a year — that's one Original Box Combo every month for 12 months. Plus, 10 of those customers will be randomly selected to win free Guthrie's every week for a year.

"We are eager to welcome the Jacksonville community with our signature Southern hospitality and a brand-new grand opening promotion," said Tom Carr, President & CEO of Guthrie's Franchising. "Whether a customer grew up eating Guthrie's every Friday night or it's their first time trying our golden-fried chicken fingers, we hope that they are just as excited as we are for Guthrie's to expand further into the Carolinas."

Guthrie's legacy as the nation's first restaurant dedicated solely to chicken fingers is deeply rooted in a tradition of serving up fried chicken fingers with a side of Southern hospitality. From the start, Guthrie's has set the standard for quick, quality service with a curated menu of hand-breaded chicken fingers, crisp coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and buttery Texas toast. Paired with the secret family recipe for Guthrie's sauce, it remains a quintessential favorite, now available in Jacksonville, NC.

This location's doors are open 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Guthrie's is proud to bring approximately 25 jobs to the area with the opening of the Jacksonville, NC restaurant.

Guthrie's was founded in Haleyville, Alabama. The brand operates more than 70 locations across 12 states. To learn more about Guthrie's, visit https://guthrieschicken.com/ or stay connected on Facebook and Instagram.

*The first 100 Guests will receive one (1) free Original Box Combo per month for 12 months. 10 guests will be chosen from the first 100 guests to win a weekly reward of one (1) free Original Box Combo per week for 52 weeks. Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and must be 16 years or older. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of the Original Box Combo, or anything of equal/greater value, to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their reward on the first day of the following month. Your reward will be valid for the current calendar month only and cannot be combined. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

About Guthrie's:

Founded in 1965, Guthrie's is a family-owned restaurant known for serving high-quality, affordable food. In 1982, Guthrie's revolutionized the fast-food industry by creating the first-ever chicken finger-only restaurant, setting the stage for a legacy of excellence. Guthrie's has spent over 40 years perfecting its signature chicken fingers and iconic Guthrie's Signature Sauce—an unmatched recipe that has been often imitated but has never been duplicated. Today, Guthrie's operates more than 70 locations across 12+ states and is poised for continued growth with aggressive expansion plans set for 2026. Guthrie's is committed to offering the highest-quality chicken fingers, fries, slaw, and toast in the industry—no compromises. For more information, visit www.guthrieschicken.com.

SOURCE Guthrie's Chicken