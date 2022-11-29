Guy Goldstein, CEO of NEXT Insurance, Named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Finalist

Award recognizes ambitious and pioneering entrepreneurs who are changing the world

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXT Insurance , a leading digital insurtech company transforming small business insurance, is pleased to announce that its CEO Guy Goldstein has been named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 National finalist. Goldstein was selected from a pool of 206 regional Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 Award winners from 190 companies across the US. Entrepreneur Of The Year was created to honor unstoppable entrepreneurs who dream up the services and products that disrupt markets and transform industries, all while improving lives. Now in its 37th year, it is celebrated as one of the most respected business award programs in the world.

Goldstein founded NEXT in 2016 with a mission to help small businesses thrive by providing digital, affordable and customized insurance policies that meet their exact needs. Today, through its one-stop-shop platform and innovative AI technology, the company serves over 1,300 classes of business, including restaurant owners , general contractors, accountants, fitness professionals and many more. With over $881 million in funding and more than 400 thousand customers, Guy is leading a company that is reimagining the purchasing and servicing process for small business insurance to focus on the individual, not a one size fits all approach. This is demonstrated by NEXT's "A- Excellent" rating by AM Best , a highly acknowledged rating in the industry.

Goldstein was selected by a panel of independent judges made up of entrepreneurs from across the US. Each candidate was evaluated based on entrepreneurial spirit; company purpose, growth and impact; and other core contributions and attributes.

"I am honored to be named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 National Finalist alongside other leaders who are working to innovate and grow by a globally recognized organization like EY," said Guy Goldstein, CEO and co-founder of NEXT. "Our philosophy has always been to start small, measure results, learn quickly and then refine the strategy to achieve success. Since founding NEXT in 2016, we have been committed to serving small businesses with a digital-first one-stop-shop insurance solution. We can't wait to continue serving this community and enabling small businesses to thrive by innovating through obstacles and fighting for the underdog."

Since 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year has celebrated entrepreneurs whose drive, innovative spirit and creativity have fueled their companies' success, revolutionized their industries and influenced their communities. The National finalists and winners were announced during a celebration held at the Strategic Growth Forum® , one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. Learn more about the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 National finalists and winners at https://www.ey.com/en_us/entrepreneur-of-the-year/meet-the-winners-and-finalists-2022 .

About NEXT Insurance

NEXT Insurance is transforming small business insurance with simple, digital and affordable coverage tailored to the self-employed. Trusted by 420,000 business owners, NEXT offers policies that are easy to buy and provides 24/7 access to Live Certificates of Insurance , Additional Insured, and more, with no extra fees. Revolutionizing a historically complicated insurance industry, NEXT utilizes AI and machine learning to simplify the purchasing process and provide more affordable coverage. Founded in 2016, the company is headquartered in Palo Alto, has received a total of $881 million in venture capital funding, is rated "A- Excellent" by AM Best and has been recognized by CNBC Disruptor 50 , Forbes Fintech 50 , Inc.'s Best-Led Companies , and Forbes Best StartUp Employers . For more information, visit NEXTInsurance.com . Stay up to date on the latest with NEXT on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook and our blog .

