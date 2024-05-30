GV Aims to Become a Global Leader in AI Education, Popular Science, and Technological Innovation

TORONTO, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionary Holdings Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: GV), a private education provider with technology of artificial intelligence and life science on the cutting edge, with subsidiaries in Canada and market partners in China, today announced the Company will collaborate with AI experts and academicians from China and Canada, aiming to become a global leader in AI education, popular science, and technological innovation. Visionary Guli Global AI Industrial Complex will be established at Visionary Tower, No. 95 Moatfield Dr, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M3B 0A2.

Visionary has acquired Shenzhen Guoli Intelligent Technology Group, a global leader in STEM-AI youth education solutions. Guoli Intelligent Technology Group holds nearly a hundred independent patents and offers over a hundred products, which are sold in more than 30 countries worldwide. This acquisition positions Visionary as the largest provider of artificial intelligence education services in Canada.

Shenzhen Guoli Intelligent Technology Group focusing on artificial intelligence and robotics technology, with customers in more than thirty countries and regions around the world, they own two national high-tech enterprises and a provincial-level specialized and innovative enterprise. We are an industry-leading AI-powered soft robotics company, with businesses covering AI education, AI popular science, and embodied intelligent robots.

Guli Intelligence was founded by several high-level overseas talents, including experts from the United States, Canada, France, and the Hong Kong region of China. We have a strong international technical team, possessing nearly a hundred domestic and international intellectual property rights in core technologies such as artificial intelligence, soft robotics, computer vision, and motion control. We have established substantial industry-university-research cooperation relationships with renowned experts and professors from several universities in Canada and China.

As the pioneer and leader in the integrated concept of AI education, popular science, and technological innovation, we provide comprehensive AI education solutions. These solutions include AI robots, AIOT scenario sandboxes, experiential programming training and digital course platforms, AI large model interactive platforms, as well as various software and hardware teaching tools. Additionally, we offer a comprehensive system of courses, competitions, and teacher training. Our solutions are highly practical and effective, integrating extensive knowledge in education, artificial intelligence, and robotics, while also understanding the personalized needs of schools. We possess strong capabilities in technology research and development, teacher services, curriculum development, and competition/evaluation operations.

We have established and actively participated in multiple popular science research bases, with extensive experience in design, construction, and operation. In the consumer-grade robot market, both domestically and internationally, we possess deep insights and channel resources.

Visionary Holdings Inc. headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is a private education provider located in Canada, with subsidiaries in Canada and market partners in China, that offers high-quality education resources to students around the globe.

