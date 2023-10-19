GV Announces A New Sharing Education Program

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: GV), a private education provider with technology of artificial intelligence and life science on the cutting edge, announced a new Sharing Education Program in its four academic buildings. "Visionary Group's Education Center is a company-owned property in North York that offers 160,000 square feet for international education. The office building is now open to international high school, college, professional training, on-campus, and off-campus programs run by international educational institutions." Said Charlie Penn, the Chief Operation Officer, "Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. includes three colleges, four Ontario high schools, one Youth Art Center, one tele-education platform, one Life Science Academy with an extensive partnership to educational institutions all over the world. Visionary Group can host artistic training, after-class learning for primary school and high school, OSSD, professional training, college certificate course, and college score exchange courses, and classes for bachelor's and master's degree."

Charlie Penn, the COO, is an experienced officer, entrepreneur, and investor in education for decades. His expertise insight includes of 10 years management in Princeton College, British Columbia, Canada, leading of score-exchange with Lincoln University and Central University, setting-up of BBA and MBA courses, over 10 years management in educational printing house, and over 10 years of investment strategy in running an educational industry park with a totally investment of $1.6 billion Hong Kong dollars from a company publicly traded on Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

"Our latest policy includes reimbursement to our tenants' expenses during specific hours with Visionary Group Education Center, a sharing program of the public space, a waiver policy of the first three months' lease combining with a reimbursement up to 50% off for the following three months." Charlie Penn says, "this is a great starter's package for our tenants."

"Visionary Group also offers a waiver program to joint-schooling with international educational institutions, self-employed educators, small size training companies, after-school learning classes, immigrant training courses, certified professional training classes." said Pauline Zhou, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of the Company, "Visionary Group is very supportive to education and educators home and internationally."

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc., headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is a private education provider located in Canada, with subsidiaries in Canada and market partners in China, that offers high-quality education resources to students around the globe. The Company aims to provide access to secondary, college, undergraduate and graduate and vocational education to students in Canada through technological innovation so that more people can learn, grow and succeed to their full potential. As a fully integrated provider of educational programs and services in Canada, the Company has been serving and will continue to serve both Canadian and international students. For more information, visit the Company's website at https://ir.visiongroupca.com/.

