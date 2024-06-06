GV Announces Tokenization Partnership with ABB-FG

TORONTO, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionary Holdings Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: GV), a private education provider with technology of artificial intelligence and life science on the cutting edge, with subsidiaries in Canada and market partners in China, today announced on June 5, 2024 Visionary Holding Group's CEO, Mr. Zhong Chen, and Simon Tang, Director of ABB-FG (American Business Brokerage & Funding Grp) from the United States, signed a Tokenization Partnership Agreement. Parties wish to form a Partnership to develop the business of tokenization and securitization of Real-World Assets ("RWA") in Canada.

ABB-FG will use cutting-edge digital technology and specialized securitization laws to register various real-world assets (RWA) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under Reg. D/S/A+. These assets will be supported by the most reliable public blockchain and token platforms and will be listed for uninterrupted trading on major global digital asset exchanges (ATS). After digitizing and securitizing the properties at 95-105 Moatfield Dr, ABB-FG will facilitate their global trading on ATS, significantly enhancing the value of these properties. This will also rapidly boost Visionary's own economic growth, advancing Visionary's industries toward internet-based, digital, and intelligent operations. The transformation will reduce operational costs, improve user experience, and increase industry revenue, positioning Visionary as a pioneer in Canada's digital economy.

