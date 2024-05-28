GV Has Successfully Transformed into A High-Innovation and High-Growth Company

TORONTO, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionary Holdings Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: GV), a private education provider with technology of artificial intelligence and life science on the cutting edge, with subsidiaries in Canada and market partners in China, today announced the Company has successfully transformed into a high-innovation and high growth company.

Visionary is committed to creating global emerging industry trends by integrating professional mergers and acquisitions to innovate market value. Visionary is dedicated to several globally unique core values in the future.

Convergent Global Best Business Model - Visionary Group adopts a business strategy of synergistic high innovation and integration with high-value markets, combining global high-innovation industry value partners and elite talents to create a diverse and inclusive global corporate environment. Convergent organizations share common values, with talents from different professional backgrounds and expertise collaborating to address industry trends that innovate high market value. Global Mergers and Economic Innovation Market Value Integration - Through acquiring other companies, Visionary Group can rapidly acquire new technologies, expertise, high market share, and sustained customer value as its core foundation. It's not only about purchasing high-quality innovative enterprises but more importantly, integrating the professional skills and resources of these enterprises to enhance innovation value. Selecting Emerging Industry Trends with High Market Innovation Value - Visionary Group invests in industries with global high innovation potential and growth trends, including high technology, biotechnology, and sustainable development, to meet the diverse needs of emerging markets. High-Innovation Organizational and Excellent Leadership Operational Capability - Visionary Group aims to achieve growth through the strengths of its excellent leadership team. The leadership possesses strong professionalism and comprehensive strategic planning and execution capabilities, along with innovative experience and high market value thinking that drive the company's progress forward. Pursuing Human "Happiness, Beauty, Longevity" - Visionary Group's mission is to enhance the quality of human life through its high science, high technology, and high humanity. It has a special focus on industries related to big health, high-tech innovation, biotechnology, and AI education, aiming to contribute significantly to human well-being. Real World Assets (RWA) Integration:

Digitizing tangible assets from the physical world for trading on digital platforms, creating an entirely new market. Digitizing real-world assets such as real estate, commodities, artworks, and even US Treasury bonds transforms these traditionally illiquid assets into digital assets that can be traded rapidly, greatly enhancing their liquidity and market value.

Visionary's deepened collaboration with major global renowned digital asset trading platforms (ATS) is a globally significant innovative financial technology, especially against the backdrop of increasingly matured digital finance and blockchain technology today.

The Potential Deep Impact of the Digital Economy on High-Cost Traditional Financial Business Models:

a. Reducing Transaction Costs and Increasing Liquidity:

Point-to-point solutions on Alternative Trading System (ATS) platforms can eliminate the role of intermediaries, allowing traders to directly buy and sell digital assets, significantly reducing intermediary fees. Additionally, point-to-point trading shortens the transaction process, enhancing transaction speed and market liquidity. This is undoubtedly a boon for investors looking to quickly trade assets.

b. Integration of Real-World Assets (RWA):

c. Integral Component of Global Financial Value:

Digitizing tangible assets and incorporating them into the digital financial system can unleash tremendous market potential, creating new investment opportunities and promoting diversification and stability in global financial markets.

d. Creation of Industrial Asset Liquidity and Value in the Global Digital Financial System:

Digitized assets can bring about significant increases in liquidity. For investors, this means being able to find asset buyers or sellers more quickly, thus efficiently allocating capital. For the entire digital financial system, newly introduced digital assets not only enhance market depth but also improve market stability and resilience to risks.

The deepened collaboration between Visionary and major renowned digital asset trading platforms (ATS) worldwide represents an innovative strategy for the corporate group. With the further development of blockchain technology and digital assets, it is foreseeable that these innovations will bring about a richer array of financial products and a broader spectrum of global market opportunities under the trend path of "professional mergers and acquisitions integrating high innovative value into global industries."

About Visionary Holdings Inc.

Visionary Holdings Inc. headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is a private education provider located in Canada, with subsidiaries in Canada and market partners in China, that offers high-quality education resources to students around the globe. The Company aims to provide access to secondary, college, undergraduate and graduate and vocational education to students in Canada through technological innovation so that more people can learn, grow and succeed to their full potential. As a fully integrated provider of educational programs and services in Canada, the Company has been serving and will continue to serve both Canadian and international students. For more information, visit the Company's website at https://ir.visiongroupca.com/.

