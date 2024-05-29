GV Innovation High-Value Niche Market Transformation Project

TORONTO, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GV has recently undergone a successful transformation, emerging as a high-growth company with world-class high-tech capabilities and an outstanding technical team. The company now holds over 150 independent high-tech research and development patents, with products that fill significant gaps in the Canadian market. Specifically, these include:

1. Visionary and Farnova Holdings Group have intention working together to establish a manufacturing plant in Toronto. This partnership will create Canada's first independent brand of new energy vehicles, filling a significant gap in the Canadian market. The product line will include sports cars, microcars, cold chain/logistics vehicles, electric trucks, electric buses, and yachts.

Farnova Holdings Group brings extensive cutting-edge proprietary technology in the field of electric and hybrid vehicles. Additionally, the President and Technical Director of Farnova Holdings Group is the renowned Italian racing engineer Giorgio Stirano, ensuring a bright future for Farnova.

2. Visionary has partnered with BRAUN Bio Technology Group Inc. to establish Visionary Biotech Group Inc. in Toronto. Visionary brings world-class biochip technology products that fill a gap in the Canadian market. BRAUN was founded in March 2011 at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada, by Victor C.M. and other Canadian academicians, including Dr. Liang, a dual member of the Royal Society of Canada and the Canadian Academy of Engineering, as well as American academicians. Over the past decade, BRAUN has invested nearly US$150 million, focusing on biochip research and development. It has collaborated with renowned medical institutions in the United States and Canada to develop various products for medical bed testing, drug development, animal quarantine, and biochips. These products include medical chips, animal chips, cold chain chips, and agricultural chips. The products have completed clinical trials, process validation, and small-scale production. Visionary is also collaborating with Zhejiang Ruikun Technology Group in China, investing US$300 million to build a factory in Nantong, China, to address the market gap there. The factory is scheduled to begin operations in March 2025, with an expected output value exceeding US$3 billion over the next five years, creating significant economic and social value for Visionary.

3. Visionary has partnered with Red Sun Group, one of China's top 500 enterprises, to jointly invest in the establishment of a Life Sciences Industry Group in Toronto. The Life Sciences Industry Group aims to become the world's largest platform for nicotinamide (whitening) and anti-aging NMN (nicotinamide mononucleotide) industries. Leveraging Red Sun Group's globally leading nicotinamide and NMN raw material bases and technology platforms, Visionary plans to build a comprehensive industrial chain business system. This system will span from raw materials to functional foods, skincare products, functional animal health products, and future medical terminal products. These products will serve global cosmetics, food manufacturing, animal supplies, pharmaceutical and medical institutions, and end customers.

4. Visionary has acquired Shenzhen Guoli Intelligent Technology Group, a global leader in STEM-AI youth education solutions. Guoli Intelligent Technology Group holds nearly a hundred independent patents and offers over a hundred products, which are sold in more than 30 countries worldwide. This acquisition positions Visionary as the largest provider of artificial intelligence education services in Canada.

5. Chen Zhong, CEO of Visionary Holdings Group, and Simon Deng, Director of ABB-FG, have signed a cooperation agreement to transform Visionary's buildings at 95-105 Moatfield Dr, Toronto, Ontario, into the "GV Digital Technology Towers." ABB-FG will leverage advanced digital technologies and specialized securitization laws to digitize various real-world assets (RWA). These assets will be registered under the SEC's Reg.D/S/A+ and listed for continuous trading on major global digital asset exchanges (ATS). By digitizing and securitizing the properties at 95-105 Moatfield Dr, ABB-FG will significantly enhance the value of these assets through global trading on ATS. This transformation will not only boost Visionary's economic growth but also advance the company's internet, digital, and smart technology capabilities. The initiative will reduce industry costs, improve user experience, and increase industry revenue, positioning Visionary as a pioneer in Canada's digital economy.

Visionary is adopting new methods and industries, specializing in the acquisition and integration of innovative high-value emerging markets. Collaborating with global elites, we are advancing with innovation and excellence at remarkable speed. Our efforts are contributing significantly to fulfilling humanity's aspirations for happiness, beauty, and longevity.

About Visionary Holdings Inc.

Visionary Holdings Inc. headquartered in Toronto, Canada, a private education provider with technology of artificial intelligence and life science on the cutting edge, with subsidiaries in Canada and market partners in China. The Company aims to provide access to secondary, college, undergraduate and graduate and vocational education to students in Canada through technological innovation so that more people can learn, grow and succeed to their full potential. As a fully integrated provider of educational programs and services in Canada, the Company has been serving and will continue to serve both Canadian and international students. For more information, visit the Company's website at https://ir.visiongroupca.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "would," "continue," "should," "may," or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

