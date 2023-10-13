GV is Entering a Memorandum with A College for International Education

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: GV), a private education provider with technology of artificial intelligence and life science on the cutting edge, started to accept senior international students on October 10, 2023. "We are entering a memorandum with an Asian senior college for international education," said Charlie Penn, the current Chief Operation Officer, "GV is looking into accepting a thousand-level students from this institution who owns total 5,000 senior apartments to accommodate up to 10,000 students locally. These adult students are active to participate a variety of education programs of learning and touring at the same time." Charlie Penn continued, "the trending of senior education in Asian countries is building up a billion dollars market, among them, GV's Toronto Academy is obviously the primary choice of stay in Canada."

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. currently has three colleges, four Ontario high schools, one Youth Art Center, one tele-education platform, and one Life Science Academy in Canada. GV's Education Academy consists of 160,000 square feet in North York of Toronto, powerful IDC previously leased to IBM's headquarter of Canada, and an educational platform for e-Schooling.

"Senior and adult education programs are available to international students, GV is offering a wide range of flexible programs. Continue Education for adults and retirees are more focused on interest and hobby with a strong socialization for both mental health and intellectual stimulation in order to reduce potential risk like Alzheimer's or dementia." Fan Zhou, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of the Company said, "GV helps students to stay 'being forever young' through continue education by regularly engaged in intellectually stimulated activities like obtaining information and interact with modern smart devices."

GV's international courses focus on AI technology to get adult users adaptive to modern devices and apps. The benefits of staying in a Canadian college is considered not only a part of the continue education, but also an extension of socialization when embarking the alien culture at the same time.

According to a report by the National Academies of Science, continue education programs is important to fortify senior's socialization. "GV's senior students will be able to have a great opportunity of peer-to-peer experiences of sharing, expanding and networking, which is both supportive and inclusive to their stay with us." Said Fan Zhou.

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc., headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is a private education provider located in Canada, with subsidiaries in Canada and market partners in China, that offers high-quality education resources to students around the globe. The Company aims to provide access to secondary, college, undergraduate and graduate and vocational education to students in Canada through technological innovation so that more people can learn, grow and succeed to their full potential. As a fully integrated provider of educational programs and services in Canada, the Company has been serving and will continue to serve both Canadian and international students. For more information, visit the Company's website at https://ir.visiongroupca.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "would," "continue," "should," "may," or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

For more information, please contact:

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.

Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.