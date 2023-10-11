GV Launches Winter Session for International Students

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: GV), a private education provider with technology of artificial intelligence and life science on the cutting edge, launches winter session for over 1,000 foreign students recently. "We will welcome over 1,000 foreign students in the coming weeks to our high school, art center, tele-education platform, life science academy in Canada." Said Charlie Penn, the newly appointed Chief Operation Officer, "GV owns total four educational buildings with a total area over 600,000 square foot in Toronto, Canada. We are confident to provide high quality training programs to our students."

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. includes three colleges, four Ontario high schools, one Youth Art Center, one tele-education platform, one Life Science Academy with an extensive partnership with educational institutions all over the world.

Ms. Fan Zhou, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of the Company, commented: "Since Charlie Penn's appointment, our company is mobilized for over 1,000 foreign students together with about 600 parents for this coming winter. Our students are from primary school, high school, and college." And she said, "all students and parents' accommodation and procedures are arranged by the Company; GV provides a "one-stop-for-all" education semester in Canada."

GV's Education Academy located at North York of Toronto is around 160,000 square feet to accommodate international students of a wide range of ages and full spectrum of class courses. The unique "3+3 Program" allows international student to hop onto a continuous 3 years schooling after finishing a 3-year-schooling in his native country without an interruption; a "1+2 Program" stands for 1 year native high schooling and 2 years high schooling in Canada or a "2+1 Program" to allow 2 years native high schooling and 1 year high schooling in Canada, that all programs are certified with official Ontario's high school graduation.

"GV's International Service Center is offering a total around 3,500 international students and 2,500 parents for year 2024, which includes 600 spring students and 400 parents, 1,000 summer students and 800 parents, and 800 autumn students and 600 parents." Said Ms. Fan Zhou.

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc., headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is a private education provider located in Canada, with subsidiaries in Canada and market partners in China, that offers high-quality education resources to students around the globe. The Company aims to provide access to secondary, college, undergraduate and graduate and vocational education to students in Canada through technological innovation so that more people can learn, grow and succeed to their full potential. As a fully integrated provider of educational programs and services in Canada, the Company has been serving and will continue to serve both Canadian and international students. For more information, visit the Company's website at https://ir.visiongroupca.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "would," "continue," "should," "may," or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

For more information, please contact:

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.

Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.