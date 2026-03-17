GV20 Therapeutics Announces Late-Breaking Oral Presentation of GV20-0251 Translational Findings at the AACR Annual Meeting 2026

NEWTON, Mass., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GV20 Therapeutics (GV20), a clinical-stage AI-powered biotherapeutics company, today announced that it has been selected to deliver a late-breaking oral presentation highlighting translational data of GV20-0251 at the American Association of Cancer Research 2026 Annual Meeting, taking place in San Diego on April 17- 22, 2026.

This presentation at AACR builds on previously presented clinical data of the novel immune checkpoint IGSF8 inhibitor GV20-0251 (Wentzel et al, ASCO 2025) and will report the translational findings, including pharmacodynamic and potential predictive biomarkers data, from the monotherapy dose escalation portion of the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial evaluating GV20-0251 in patients with advanced solid tumors resistant to anti-PD(L)1 and other standard therapies (NCT05669430).

Presentation details (Abstract CT001):

Title: Evaluation of pharmacodynamic and potential predictive biomarkers for GV20-0251, an anti-IGSF8 antibody, as monotherapy from ongoing Phase 1/2a study

Evaluation of pharmacodynamic and potential predictive biomarkers for GV20-0251, an anti-IGSF8 antibody, as monotherapy from ongoing Phase 1/2a study Session Title: Updates in Anticancer Immunotherapies

Updates in Anticancer Immunotherapies Session Type: Oral Clinical Trial Minisymposium

Oral Clinical Trial Minisymposium Session Date/Time: Saturday April 18, 2026, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM PDT

ABOUT GV20 THERAPEUTICS

GV20 Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech company dedicated to developing next-generation cancer biotherapeutics. GV20's AI-driven STEAD platform integrates massive B cell repertoire data, -omics data, and advanced AI models to provide deep insights into the tumor microenvironment and uncover targets and therapeutic antibodies that elude other approaches. GV20's pipeline includes best-in-class and first-in-class monoclonal and bispecific antibodies, as well as antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).

The lead program, GV20-0251, is an AI-designed, first-in-class, fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the novel immune checkpoint IGSF8 (Li et al, Cell 2024). Preclinical studies show that anti-IGSF8 antibodies enhance NK cell cytotoxicity, dendritic cell antigen presentation, and T cell activation, both alone and with anti-PD1. GV20-0251 advanced from target discovery to IND in three years, marking a paradigm shift in AI-driven antibody drug discovery. GV20-251 is the first clinical stage, AI-designed antibody therapeutic against an AI-predicted target in the clinic. In an ongoing Phase 1/2 trial (NCT05669430) for advanced solid tumors, GV20-0251 demonstrated favorable safety and promising monotherapy efficacy (Wentzel et al, ASCO 2025).

To learn more about GV20, please visit https://gv20tx.com/ and follow the company on LinkedIn.



Business Contact

Ying Gong, Ph.D., CBO

[email protected]

SOURCE GV20 Therapeutics