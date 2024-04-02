GV20 Therapeutics to Present at the Needham 23rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

News provided by

GV20 Therapeutics

02 Apr, 2024, 16:05 ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GV20 Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company integrating AI, genomics, and disease biology to create next-generation antibody therapeutics for cancer, announced today that it will present at the Needham 23rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, taking place April 8-11, 2024.

Company management will also be conducting one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference.

ABOUT GV20 THERAPEUTICS

At GV20 Therapeutics, our mission is to develop a differentiated pipeline of innovative antibody therapeutics to transform cancer treatment.  We leverage our in-house STEAD platform (Simultaneous Target Evaluation and Antibody Discovery), which integrates AI, genomics, and disease biology to identify novel drug targets and create next-generation therapies against these targets.  Our lead program, GV20-0251, a first-in-class, fully human, Fc-attenuated IgG1 monoclonal antibody targeting a novel innate immune checkpoint IGSF8, is in a multi-center Phase I clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors (NCT05669430). GV20 is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. 

To learn more about GV20, please visit https://gv20tx.com/ and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Business Contact
Ying Gong, Ph.D., CBO
[email protected]

Investor and Media Contact
Amy Conrad
Juniper Point
[email protected]

SOURCE GV20 Therapeutics

Also from this source

GV20 Therapeutics Joins NVIDIA Inception to Develop AI Models for Drug and Target Discovery

GV20 Therapeutics Joins NVIDIA Inception to Develop AI Models for Drug and Target Discovery

GV20 Therapeutics, a clinical stage biotechnology company integrating AI, genomics, and disease biology to create next-generation antibody...
GV20 Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation on GV20-0251 for Solid Tumors Targeting IGSF8 at AACR Annual Meeting 2024

GV20 Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation on GV20-0251 for Solid Tumors Targeting IGSF8 at AACR Annual Meeting 2024

GV20 Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company integrating AI, genomics, and disease biology to create next-generation antibody...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

News Releases in Similar Topics