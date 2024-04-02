GV20 Therapeutics to Present at the Needham 23rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GV20 Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company integrating AI, genomics, and disease biology to create next-generation antibody therapeutics for cancer, announced today that it will present at the Needham 23rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, taking place April 8-11, 2024.

Company management will also be conducting one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference.

ABOUT GV20 THERAPEUTICS

At GV20 Therapeutics, our mission is to develop a differentiated pipeline of innovative antibody therapeutics to transform cancer treatment. We leverage our in-house STEAD platform ( S imultaneous T arget E valuation and A ntibody D iscovery), which integrates AI, genomics, and disease biology to identify novel drug targets and create next-generation therapies against these targets. Our lead program, GV20-0251, a first-in-class, fully human, Fc-attenuated IgG1 monoclonal antibody targeting a novel innate immune checkpoint IGSF8, is in a multi-center Phase I clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors (NCT05669430). GV20 is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

To learn more about GV20, please visit https://gv20tx.com/ and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Business Contact

Ying Gong, Ph.D., CBO

[email protected]

Investor and Media Contact

Amy Conrad

Juniper Point

[email protected]

SOURCE GV20 Therapeutics