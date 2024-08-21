GV20 Therapeutics to Present Clinical Data on GV20-0251 at the ESMO Congress 2024

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GV20 Therapeutics, a clinical-stage AI and genomics-based next generation biotherapeutics company announced today that Dr. Kristopher Wentzel from The Angeles Clinic and Research Institute will present the clinical data on GV20-0251 monotherapy dose escalation at the ESMO Congress 2024, taking place in Barcelona on Sept 13-17, 2024. GV20-251 is the first clinical stage, AI-designed antibody therapeutic against an AI-predicted target in the clinic. The monotherapy dose escalation study started on Mar 27, 2023, and has enrolled across six dose cohorts and two schedules. GV20-0251 has shown favorable safety profile and promising monotherapy clinical efficacy.

Details of the oral presentation are below:

Title: "A phase 1/2, open-label study of the novel checkpoint IGSF8 inhibitor GV20-0251 in patients with advanced solid tumors"

Session Type: Mini oral session

Session Title: Investigational Immunotherapy

Session Date/Time: Monday Sep 16, 2024, 10:15-11:45AM

Session Room: Granada Auditorium - Hall 6

Presentation Number: 1000MO

ABOUT GV20 THERAPEUTICS

GV20 Therapeutics is developing a differentiated pipeline of next generation biotherapeutics integrating AI, genomics, & disease biology. Our lead program, GV20-0251, a first-in-class, fully human, Fc-attenuated IgG1 monoclonal antibody targeting a novel immune checkpoint IGSF8 to activate innate and adaptive immunity, is in a multi-center Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors (NCT05669430). Our discovery pipeline includes best-in-class and first-in-class ADCs and degraders. GV20 is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

To learn more about GV20, please visit https://gv20tx.com/ and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Business Contact

Ying Gong, Ph.D., CBO

[email protected]

SOURCE GV20 Therapeutics