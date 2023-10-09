GVTC Communications Unveils GVTC TV™: Revolutionizing Local Entertainment with User-Centric High-Definition Streaming

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a game-changing move to enhance the way customers consume entertainment, GVTC Communications is proud to launch GVTC TV™. This next-level streaming service brings high-definition quality and unprecedented user control directly into local living rooms and mobile devices. Designed to meet the evolving demands of modern viewers, GVTC TV™ offers unmatched convenience, flexibility, and personalized experience, positioning it as a superior alternative to traditional cable TV services.

No longer are you tied to cable boxes. GVTC TV™ delivers high-definition streaming compatible with a range of devices, from set-top boxes to mobile phones, tablets, and media players. Now, you can catch both local favorites and national broadcasts effortlessly.

GVTC TV™ comes loaded with features aimed to offer a seamless and customizable entertainment experience:

  • Restart TV: Jump back to the start of a program even if you tuned in late.
  • Replay TV: Turn back the clock up to 72 hours to catch up on shows or revisit memorable scenes.
  • Cloud DVR: Store up to 50 hours of your favorite content in the cloud, accessible anywhere, anytime.
  • Enhanced User Experience: Navigate effortlessly with voice-controlled access and intuitive search functions.

Ritchie Sorrells, President and CEO of GVTC, notes, "GVTC TV™ is not just another streaming service. It's a pivotal advancement in how we interact with and control our entertainment. We're delighted to offer a service that genuinely enhances our customer's viewing experience."

Josh Pettiette, Vice President of Product, Business Development & Strategic Planning at GVTC, adds, "We aim to provide more than just high-definition streaming. GVTC TV™ is about delivering a user-driven, immersive experience that adapts to individual preferences and lifestyles.

By incorporating cutting-edge technology with user-driven features, GVTC TV™ stands at the cusp of a transformative shift in television engagement. Whether you're a homebody or constantly on the move, GVTC TV™ has an entertainment solution for every lifestyle.

For more information about GVTC TV™ and its innovative offerings, please visit www.gvtc.com

About GVTC:

GVTC is an award-winning fiber optics communications provider delivering high-speed Internet, digital cable TV, phone, and interactive smart security to residential and business customers in far north San Antonio, the Texas Hill Country, and South-Central Texas. GVTC offers Internet connection speeds up to 1 Gbps. GVTC's wholesale carrier transport network delivers Ethernet data delivery between San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, Lubbock, and Houston, with access to remote Texas markets. The company's philanthropic arm, The GVTC Foundation, celebrates 17 years of charitable giving. More than $6 million in contributions have been given throughout GVTC's service area.

