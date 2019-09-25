G&W Electric Acquires Italy-based company Tozzi Electrical Equipment

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- G&W Electric Co., a global supplier of electric power equipment since 1905, announced today it has acquired Tozzi Electrical Equipment, headquartered in Foggia, Italy. Tozzi is a manufacturer of electrical equipment, electrical panels and prefabricated mobile cabins for low and medium voltage.

For more than 50 years, Tozzi has designed, manufactured and sold reliable, safe, quality solutions for medium and low voltage power distribution through sustainable and standardized operating practices. Tozzi's innovative solutions are flexible and designed for a variety of markets including Oil & Gas, Utilities, Industrial, Renewables and Transportation.

"We are excited to welcome Tozzi to the G&W Electric Family," said John Mueller, Chairman and Owner of G&W Electric. "This strategic decision to add Tozzi Electrical Equipment supports our continued expansion in markets outside North America and significantly enhances our power grid solutions portfolio that meet IEC standards."

Tozzi Electrical Equipment's operational practices meet the stringent requirements of ISO 14001:2004, ISO 9001:2008 and OHSAS 18001:2007.

This is G&W Electric's second acquisition in Italy this year. In July, the company announced the acquisition of G&W Altea S.r.l., a voltage and current sensor manufacturer headquartered in Ferrara, Italy.

About G&W Electric

Since 1905, G&W Electric has helped power the world with innovative power grid solutions and products. With the introduction of the first disconnectable cable terminating device in the early 1900s, G&W Electric began to build a reputation for innovative engineered solutions to meet the needs of systems designers. With an ever-present commitment to customer satisfaction, G&W Electric enjoys a worldwide reputation for quality products and superior service. For more information on G&W Electric visit www.gwelec.com. Follow G&W Electric on Twitter @GW_Electric and on LinkedIn at G&W Electric Co.

