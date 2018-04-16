G&W Electric Collaborates with GE on New Integrated Recloser Relay for Distribution Automation Solutions to Improve Network Reliability

"Providing highly reliable and smart switchgear solutions to customers while meeting the evolving challenges of Distribution Automation is G&W's specialty," said John Mueller. "By collaborating with GE, G&W's solid-dielectric recloser products perform reliably, and provide customers with an easy solution to install, maintain and monitor."

GE's Multilin R650 platform provides secure and reliable protection by offering a comprehensive range of standard and advanced elements with multiple-stages and wide setting ranges for each. Because a recloser needs a highly accurate and efficient tripping mechanism to clear as many faults as possible, the R650 contains a unique driving electronics module that is specifically matched to the Viper-ST recloser design. This combined solution delivers reliable four-shot auto-reclosing in as fast as 1.4 seconds, ensuring distribution utilities can maintain grid reliability.

"G&W's customized solutions, well-regarded reputation and expertise made them an obvious partner for GE," said Jeff Mazereeuw, Chief Technology Officer. "G&W's Viper-ST model is a great fit for this integrated solution. Together with the R650, it will deliver the speed, flexibility and situational awareness needed for intelligent, distributed control. By collaborating with leaders like G&W, we can ensure our utility customers are provided with intelligent, simple to deploy and effective Distribution Automation solutions to address the demands of the new network."

With a new 16kA rating, G&W's Viper-ST is a three-phase independent pole-operated recloser. It offers single or three-phase trip and single or three-phase lockout, faster installation with site-ready designs, maintenance-free solid-dielectric technology, field-changeable silicone insulators, a single 32-pin control cable interface and advanced safety features. This integrated solution allows for single phase tripping capabilities and integral current and six voltage sensing that allows for automation, providing significant reliability improvements.

A variety of options are available for the integrated Viper-ST and R650 recloser solution including recloser control accessories, customized pole-mount and substation frames, wildlife protectors, lightning arrestors and more.

Multilin is a registered trademark of the General Electric Company.

Viper and LaZer are registered trademarks of G&W Electric.

About G&W Electric

Since 1905, G&W has been a leading provider of innovative power distribution solutions, including the latest in load and fault-interrupting switchgear, reclosers, system protection equipment and distribution automation. G&W is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL, with manufacturing facilities and sales support in more than 100 countries including China, Mexico, Canada, Dubai, India, Singapore and Brazil. We help our customers meet their challenges and gain a competitive edge through a suite of advanced products and technical services. For more information on G&W visit www.gwelec.com.

About GE Power

GE Power is a world energy leader that provides technology, solutions and services across the entire energy value chain from the point of generation to consumption. We are transforming the electricity industry by uniting all the resources and scale of the world's first Digital Industrial company. Our customers operate in more than 150 countries, and together we power more than a third of the world to illuminate cities, build economies and connect the world.

