GW RhythmX Now Available in the Microsoft Marketplace

Microsoft customers worldwide can now discover and deploy RhythmX Pulse through Microsoft Marketplace, accessing trusted solutions that accelerate innovation and business transformation with unified integration across Microsoft products

Through Dragon Copilot, RhythmX drives frontier precision care by turning each encounter into real-time, patient-specific clinical recommendations informed by medical history, guidelines, social context, payer rules, and formulary data.

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GW RhythmX today announced the availability of RhythmX Pulse, is now available on Microsoft Marketplace, the unified online destination for customers to buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet their business needs. GW RhythmX customers can now discover and deploy trusted solutions through Microsoft Marketplace, with smooth integration and streamlined management across Microsoft Azure and other Microsoft products. Through Dragon Copilot, RhythmX Pulse helps clinicians act on what's said in the room, not just write it down.

Dragon Copilot already saves clinicians time by capturing the patient encounter automatically. RhythmX Pulse takes that captured encounter and checks it against everything else known about the patient, including medical history, current medications, clinical guidelines, social context, payer rules, formulary requirements, and care gaps. In real-time, it surfaces personalized recommendations clinicians can act on before the patient leaves the room.

Those recommendations can include documentation improvements, care-gap alerts, HCC and coding opportunities, guideline-based treatment options, and formulary-aware medication alternatives, each backed by supporting evidence. Clinicians stay in control throughout every recommendation that can be accepted, edited, or dismissed.

Health systems already using Dragon Copilot can now add RhythmX Pulse directly through Microsoft Marketplace, with no separate implementation required.

"Clinical AI is more than summarization or guideline lookups. Now Dragon Copilot users can get the validated and hyper-personalized guidance they need to deliver frontier precision care in every encounter." said Deepthi Bathina, founder and CEO of GW RhythmX. "Through Dragon Copilot, GW RhythmX checks that encounter against a patient's full history, the latest guidelines, social and financial intelligence and payer and formulary rules, so clinicians get a clear next best action instead of just a summary or generic guidance."

"Microsoft Dragon has already helped reduce the documentation burden and give clinicians more time to focus on patients. The next major opportunity is to use the clinical context captured during the encounter to support more personalized decisions at the point of care. Integrating Precision Care AI can help bring relevant history, guidelines, and other patient-specific factors into the decision-making process while the patient is still in the room," said Prasanna Mohanty, EVP & President, Ambulatory Care, Sentara Health.

"We're pleased to welcome GWRhythmX to Microsoft Marketplace," said Cyril Belikoff, vice president, Microsoft Azure Product Marketing. "Marketplace connects trusted solutions from global partners with customers worldwide, making it easy to find and deploy apps that work seamlessly with Microsoft products."

This launch is the first phase of a broader roadmap between the two companies. Future capabilities will extend GW RhythmX's clinically validated recommendations earlier and later in the care journey, including pre-visit preparation, real-time conversational guidance, care-team coordination, and longitudinal patient management.

GW RhythmX has completed more than 170,000 physician-reviewed clinical validations to date, with physician-led governance and quality assurance built into every recommendation on the platform surfaces.

Microsoft Marketplace is a single destination to find, try, and buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet your business objectives. Choose from a growing collection of solutions tailored to your unique needs, available both in Marketplace and directly within Microsoft products.

About GW RhythmX

Get Well and RhythmX AI have merged to form GW RhythmX, a new category of AI-powered Precision Care AI and patient engagement. The company pairs its clinical recommendation technology with established patient engagement infrastructure to help health systems deliver the right care, at the right time, through the right clinician and channel. Its solutions are deployed across more than 150 health systems, reaching over 85 million patients, including 8 million U.S. military veterans. GW RhythmX's solutions were recognized in 2024 by KLAS Research, Fierce Healthcare, and AVIA Marketplace. A SymphonyAI Group company, GW RhythmX draws on more than $1 billion in R&D investment and longitudinal data spanning 300 million patients, 4.4 billion annual claims, and 1.8 million healthcare professionals across more than 3,000 facilities globally.

Media contacts

GW RhythmX – Chris Gale, [email protected]

SOURCE GW RhythmX