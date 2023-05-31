GWM Expands Global Reach with TANK500 launched in UAE

BAODING, China, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 29, GWM launched TANK500 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) market. The launch event was held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, attracting the attention and experience of a large number of GWM fans.

More than 140 guests attended the event, including VIP customers, and more than 70 influential media outlets and key opinion leaders (KOLs), all showering GWM TANK500 with high praise. GWM TANK500 has won over consumers in the UAE with high-end luxury styling and powerful performance. GWM TANK300 was also unveiled, enhancing the brand awareness of GWM TANK among local consumers.

Mr. Gautam Arun, Product Director of GWM in the Middle East Region, demonstrated the ultimate experience of intelligence, luxury, and comfort. He also thoroughly analyzed the strengths of the GWM TANK500 for the audience. "GWM vehicle possesses both urban and off-road attributes, owing to its advanced technology that provides an exceptional balance between performance and comfort," said Mr. Gautam Arun.

GWM TANK500 is a medium and large luxury off-road SUV that redefines a new category in the luxury off-road SUV market. Developed on the TANK Platform, this model offers impressive power, intelligent off-road capabilities, and exceptional comfort and safety.

GWM TANK500 is equipped with a high-performance powertrain and four-wheel drive system to offer wonderful stability and safety for consumers. In addition, this model offers specialized off-road configurations according to consumer needs, including electronically controlled mechanical differential lock, Off-road Creep Mode and etc. These configurations can provide a more practical and safer driving experience for consumers under harsh driving conditions. If a tire slips when driving over a pothole, the driver can quickly get out of trouble by using an electronically controlled button to activate the differential lock.

GWM TANK500 is also committed to providing drivers and passengers with an experience of top-notch luxury and comfort. The simple but majestic exterior and the large-area air inlet grille with square headlights look very powerful. The Interior of GWM TANK500 involves a large number of plush materials, along with a 14.6 inch High-Definition Central Control Infotainment. These details, enhancing driving comfort and updating the model with more cutting-edge technologies, demonstrate the brand's commitment to quality.

Following the launch of the GWM TANK300 in the Middle East, the launch of the flagship model GWM TANK500 shows a further step taken by GWM to expand its global market layout. GWM also plans to launch the GWM TANK500 in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, and Kuwait and aims to establish localized operations in the region to further enhance its global brand image.

