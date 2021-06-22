GWM Holdings Announces the Restructuring and Rebranding of Its Financial Technology Company, Recently Named H2 FinTech

DENVER, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GWM Holdings has a long history of addressing the regulatory challenges of the financial services industry with its technology company, Gentech-LLC. The cornerstone of their software and technology solutions is the Nexus platform providing an extensive range of applications in one dashboard. The platform is trusted by financial professionals and utilized by thousands of daily users from top financial services companies.

To set the stage for new, innovative products, the group underwent a rebranding initiative earlier this year. Starting with its name, Gentech-LLC is now called H2 FinTech. The company developed a new logo and website at https://www.h2fintech.com. H2 FinTech maintains the same executive leadership and development team with more than 26 years of experience bringing technology solutions to solve the day-to-day challenges of the financial services industry.

GWM Holdings is also restructuring the capital stack of H2 FinTech. The company has retained Oppenheimer and Company based in New York, NY to advise on the new capital structure and to assist with preparations for the first round of capital funding.

"This is an exciting time for H2," states Dean Rager, President of H2 FinTech. "With Nexus, as we learn more about our clients' business needs, we turn that knowledge into enhanced functionality or improved performance across the system. I feel investors have a great opportunity to capitalize on a proven platform with the evolution of Nexus plus the new projects we have in the pipeline." Mr. Rager oversees every aspect of H2 FinTech software and services and guides its future buildout and compliance oversight to ensure the system continues to be developed for quick solutions to complex and ever-changing financial and regulatory environments.

What is on the horizon? H2 FinTech has been developing Quantum, a reporting dashboard used by financial professionals in the field. The financial reporting dashboard can show high-level visualization of key performance indices (KPIs) such as revenue by client, revenue by account, revenue by product, and revenue by custodian. Quantum allows reports of revenue over competing periods of time and tracks growth trajectory by using easy-to-read visuals.

