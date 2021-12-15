GWT Completes and Takes Top Prize of the Leading Silicon Valley Water Accelerator

Ellie Barker (Program Manager, Accelerator) of Imagine H2O commented "With an unparalleled technology and best-in-class team, we were thrilled to welcome GWT into our 2021 cohort. The team jumped right in and took full advantage of what the program had to offer — actively participating in sessions, presenting their technology to key program sponsors, and engaging with 19 mentors from our network. Not to mention, they were a ton of fun to work with! We are excited to continue our collaboration in the coming years - we know big things are coming their way."

About Gross-Wen Technologies:

GWT is a wastewater treatment technology company which uses algae instead of bacteria or chemicals to recover nitrogen and phosphorus from wastewater. Algae is considered the most sustainable way to treat wastewater. This is because during the treatment process algae is consuming CO 2 from the atmosphere, then the CO 2 containing algae is used as a slow-release fertilizer. What makes GWT unique is their algae-based treatment solution, called the revolving algal biofilm system (RAB), which is considered by many experts as the top algae treatment system in the world (6 issued patents). The company was founded by Dr. Martin Gross and Dr. Zhiyou Wen and is based on a technology they developed at Iowa State University.

For more information: algae.com

About Imagine H2O

Imagine H2O is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering people to deploy and develop innovation to solve water challenges globally. The organization's water innovation accelerator provides entrepreneurs with the resources, insight and visibility to launch and scale water solutions. By partnering with industry and policy experts and a global network of customers and investors, Imagine H2O has become a proven path to market for emerging water technology businesses. Since 2009, the organization has supported 150+ startups who have deployed their solutions in 50+ countries and have raised more than $800M in early stage investment.

For more information: www.imagineh2o.org

MEDIA CONTACT:

Max Gangestad,

+15158518598,

[email protected]

SOURCE Gross-Wen Technologies

Related Links

algae.com

