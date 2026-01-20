GyftPro is Building the Relationship Layer for Commerce -- Starting With Gifting

PHOENIX, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GyftPro , a new social gifting platform built to make gift-giving more personal, more thoughtful, and more connected, announced today its continued growth following its holiday season launch — as it takes aim at one of the most overlooked problems in modern commerce: gifting is still fundamentally broken.

GyftPro Inc.

For years, the gifting experience has been shaped by generic categories and broad assumptions. People are pushed toward "Gifts for Her," "Gifts for Him," or "Top Gifts Under $50," even though those lists rarely reflect the person someone is actually shopping for. A "gift for her" list doesn't help if your sister is a tomboy who hates jewelry. A "gift for him" list is useless if your brother is obsessed with Marvel, gaming, or Lord of the Rings. The result is a gifting landscape built around stereotypes, not people.

At the same time, the pressure to give meaningful gifts has never been higher. Whether it's birthdays, holidays, anniversaries, weddings, or everyday moments, people want to show up for the people they care about — but the tools they're given are fragmented, impersonal, and often overwhelming. Most gifting still happens through scattered screenshots, endless tabs, and last-minute panic shopping that leads to forgettable gifts and unnecessary stress.

GyftPro was created to disrupt that system by rebuilding gifting around what actually drives great gifts: relationships and personal preferences . Instead of relying on generic lists, GyftPro uses AI to help users discover gift ideas based on who they're shopping for — taking into account individual tastes, interests, and context over time. The platform is designed to help people stop guessing and start gifting with clarity.

Since launching in early Dec 2025, GyftPro users have already created over 800 events on the platform — an early signal that people are actively looking for a better way to plan, remember, and follow through on gifting moments throughout the year.

"Most commerce platforms are optimized for purchases," said Markus Gold, Founder and CEO of GyftPro . "GyftPro is optimized for relationships. We're building the place where you actually remember what people love, plan ahead, and give gifts that feel personal — without the stress and last-minute scrambling."

GyftPro's approach reflects a broader shift happening in consumer behavior: people don't want more options — they want better recommendations, better context, and better confidence when choosing something meaningful. By focusing on personalization that's rooted in real preferences, GyftPro is building a new layer of commerce where gifting becomes intentional instead of transactional.

To support discovery across a wide range of gifting categories, GyftPro is powered by access to over 250 affiliate retail partners, giving users access to a broad selection of products while keeping the experience centered on thoughtful gifting.

GyftPro is backed by early pre-seed funding and is preparing to open its seed round at the end of February, as the company continues expanding its relationship-based personalization and social gifting experience ahead of the next major gifting season.

About GyftPro

GyftPro is a social gifting app designed to bring meaning back to gift-giving. Often described as "the Pinterest of gift-giving," GyftPro blends relationship-aware AI, visual discovery, and collaborative tools to help people find, save, and share thoughtful gift ideas for every relationship. With curated shopping, personalized recommendations, and tools that make gifting a shared experience, GyftPro makes it easy to celebrate the people you care about—anytime, for any occasion.

GyftPro is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Markus Gold

(602) 767-2937

[email protected]

GyftPro, Inc.

Phoenix, AZ

SOURCE GyftPro Inc.