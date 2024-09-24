Gyges Labs Launches World's First Invisible Display AI Glasses

DigiWindow is regarded as the world's smallest near-eye display, transforming AI glasses for seamless everyday use.

KAKI BUKIT, Singapore, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the China International Optoelectronic Exposition (CIOE), Gyges Labs introduced the world's first AI glasses with invisible display technology called DigiWindow, a significant advancement in near-eye displays. This innovation represents more than just a technological breakthrough——it marks the beginning of a new chapter for AI glasses and personal AI agents.

The AI glasses market is booming, with IDC projecting a compound annual growth rate of over 30% in the next five years. However, many current products struggle to blend into everyday life due to their bulky design, limiting their appeal. Gyges Labs addresses this gap with its proprietary DigiWindow technology, the world's smallest near-eye display system. Measuring less than 0.1 cc, the display module integrates seamlessly into regular eyeglass frames without adding bulk, offering a full week of battery life.

What sets Gyges's glasses apart is their ability to display information without being noticed by others. Thanks to its innovative optical design, only the wearer can see the content, making it perfect for discreet use. DigiWindow is also highly adaptable, fitting effortlessly into a range of eyewear styles, from prescription glasses to fashion-forward frames. Compared to existing technologies like optical wavaguide, DigiWindow offers clear advantages in weight, size, light leakage, and cost, ensuring a more comfortable and practical user experience.

In addition to features like voice interaction and real-time translation, Gyges Labs' AI glasses open up a world of AI agent, essentially serving as a "second brain" for users. Founder and CEO Jia Jieyang noted, "Our aim is to make AI glasses as common as smartphones, moving beyond niche tech enthusiasts and into everyday life. Gyges Labs will continue to strengthen partnerships to make AI glasses widely accessible, turning the vision of empowering individuals to reach their full potential into reality."

