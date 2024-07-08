Gymdesk Announces a $32.5 Million Strategic Growth Investment from Five Elms Capital

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gymdesk , a leading provider of member management software for fitness and wellness businesses, has raised a $32.5 million growth investment from Five Elms Capital, a leading software investment firm. This investment will fuel Gymdesk's mission to expand and strengthen its solutions for the fitness industry and widen its customer base across new verticals.

Investment to Accelerate Expansion and Innovation in Boutique Fitness Management Software Post this Gymdesk Logo

"At Gymdesk, we've created an industry-leading product in a market dominated by outdated solutions," says Eran Galperin, Founder and CEO of Gymdesk. "We're excited to partner with Five Elms and leverage their resources and expertise to continue growing our company as we take our operations to the next level."

Since 2016, Gymdesk has empowered gym and studio owners with simplified solutions for complicated operations. By employing people with deep industry knowledge and maintaining close feedback loops with its customers, Gymdesk has invested in innovation to become a clear solution for gym owners. Today, Gymdesk provides 2,000+ gym and studio owners, across 34 countries, with the tools to operate their businesses successfully.

The investment from Five Elms will deepen support for existing and new customers, accelerate product development, and expand market reach. As a result, Gymdesk is poised to set new standards in the gym management industry, delivering unparalleled value to its clients and the broader fitness community.

Austin Gideon, Principal at Five Elms Capital, commented on the investment: "Gymdesk has demonstrated remarkable growth and a strong commitment to empowering gym owners with top-tier management solutions. We are excited to support Eran and the Gymdesk team as they continue to expand their impact in the fitness industry."

Discretion Capital served as the sole financial advisor to Gymdesk on this transaction.

About Gymdesk

Gymdesk is a premier provider of management software designed to simplify and enhance operations for gyms, martial arts schools, yoga studios, membership clubs, and more. Offering a full business management solution, Gymdesk helps boutique fitness businesses manage their memberships, billing, marketing, and attendance tracking, allowing them to focus on delivering exceptional fitness experiences for their clients.

For more information about Gymdesk, please visit gymdesk.com.

About Five Elms Capital

Five Elms Capital is a global growth equity firm that invests in fast-growing B2B software businesses that users love. Five Elms provides capital and resources to help companies accelerate growth and further cement their role as industry leaders.

Since its inception in 2007, Five Elms has focused exclusively on software investing, building an unmatched network and deep domain expertise. Today, with over $2.4 billion in assets under management and a global team of over 70 investment professionals, Five Elms has invested in more than 65 software platforms globally.

For more information about Five Elms Capital, visit www.fiveelms.com.

SOURCE Five Elms Capital