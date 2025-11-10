Digitail Raises $23M USD Series B Led by Five Elms Capital

Digitail has raised $23 million USD in Series B funding led by Five Elms Capital, bringing the company's total investment to over $37 million USD.

The financing will accelerate product innovation, including Digitail's AI capabilities, to help veterinary teams automate routine tasks, see more patients, and improve patient experiences.

Five Elms Capital brings deep expertise in scaling category-leading software companies, and will support Digitail's continued growth and market expansion.

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digitail , a leading provider of AI-powered practice management software for veterinary clinics, today announced a $23 million USD Series B investment led by Five Elms Capital with participation from existing investors Atomico, Partech, Byfounders, Gradient, and others. This investment will accelerate Digitail's expansion across the veterinary industry and further advance its AI capabilities for both veterinarians and pet parents.

Founded by Sebastian Gabor and Ruxandra Pui in 2018, Digitail was built on the belief that veterinary teams deserve modern, connected tools that lighten their administrative load and enable smarter and more personalized pet care. From day one, the company's vision has been to reimagine the veterinary workday through a unified operating system that helps teams collaborate, see more patients, and deliver better care.

"Veterinary professionals are the backbone of pet care, yet they've long been underserved by disconnected, outdated tools," said Sebastian Gabor, Founder & CEO of Digitail. "Our goal is to build the most comprehensive AI-native operating system to power the entire clinic, helping veterinary teams spend less time behind screens, see more patients, and get home on time. Partnering with Five Elms Capital gives us the resources and expertise to scale innovation and elevate every part of the customer experience."

Digitail's cloud-based, all-in-one, AI-native platform unifies scheduling, medical records, invoicing, client communications, inventory management, wellness plans, a pet-parent app, and more. Its 15+ AI workflows—including intelligent patient intake, AI dictation for SOAP notes, and automated record summaries—help clinics reduce administrative burden while enhancing accuracy and care quality from one login.

In the past 12 months, Digitail has more than doubled its customer base, now supporting 10,000 veterinarians and 3 million pet parents across independent clinics, multi-location practices, and mobile vets.

Reed Edwards, Principal at Five Elms Capital, commented on the investment: "From our first conversations with the Digitail team, it was clear we shared a belief that great software should empower people, not create more work. Digitail's technology does exactly that for veterinarians and pet owners alike. We're proud to back a team that's redefining what's possible in veterinary care and to help them accelerate their mission of giving every clinic the tools to deliver exceptional care at scale."

The investment will enable Digitail to accelerate product development, enhance AI capabilities across its platform, and scale operations globally to further elevate the customer experience.

About Digitail

Digitail is the leading cloud-based, AI-native platform built to power every part of a veterinary clinic including scheduling & intake, medical records, invoicing, inventory management, and client communication. Trusted by over 10,000 veterinary professionals, Digitail helps teams work smarter, see up to 2× more patients per day, and finally get home on time. With a fleet of 15+ AI Agents, 30+ integrations, and a connected Pet Parent App, Digitail saves clinics 50+ hours a month in administrative work. For more information, please visit digitail.com .

About Five Elms Capital

Five Elms Capital is a growth investor in software businesses that users love, providing capital and resources to help companies accelerate growth and further cement their role as industry leaders.

With over $3 billion in assets under management and a team of over 80 professionals, Five Elms has invested in more than 70 software platforms worldwide. Beyond providing capital, Five Elms delivers strategic and operational expertise, focused on executing initiatives that move the needle on growth, retention, product, and AI to set companies up for long-term success. For more information, visit fiveelms.com .

