GYMGUYZ Debuts in Austin, Bringing On-Demand Personal Training to the Community

Local Entrepreneurs Launch the Brand's First-Ever Austin Location, Making Fitness More Convenient and Accessible

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GYMGUYZ, the world's largest in-home and on-site personal training franchise, has officially launched its first Austin location, beginning service in the market on December 15. Known for its fleet of iconic bright-red vehicles, GYMGUYZ delivers certified personal trainers, professional-grade equipment, and fully customized workouts directly to clients' homes, offices, and outdoor spaces, eliminating common barriers to fitness like travel time and crowded gyms.

Meet the Owners

The brand's arrival in Austin is led by lifetime residents and entrepreneurs Ken and Melissa VeArd. After spending more than 30 years in the tech industry, working with startups and developing aviation software, Ken decided now was the time to build his own thing he believes in. Rather than continuing along a traditional corporate path, the VeArds chose to invest in a business that aligned with their values, lifestyle, and shared passion for health and wellness.

Their search ultimately led them to GYMGUYZ, a brand that blends entrepreneurship with community impact. With deep roots in Austin and an appreciation for the city's active, outdoors-focused culture, the couple saw an opportunity to bring personalized, convenient fitness solutions to residents of all ages and fitness levels. Melissa, who brings a strong fitness background to the business, will play a hands-on, full-time role as the location begins serving clients across the Austin area.

"No commute, no prep, just results. It just made sense," Melissa said. "We're meeting people where they are and helping fitness fit into their lives, not the other way around."

Together, Ken and Melissa saw an opportunity to bring something genuinely needed to the Austin community: professional, personalized training delivered directly to people's homes, removing the most common barriers that keep people from prioritizing their health. As owners of GYMGUYZ Austin, they are deeply involved in shaping both the client experience and the culture of the business, with a strong focus on accessibility, inclusivity, and real-life sustainability.

"Opening GYMGUYZ Austin as a family gives this new chapter real meaning for us," Ken said. "It's about health, balance, and leading by example from day one. When our van is out in the community, we invite people to stop and say hello. We're excited to meet our neighbors, hear their stories, and learn about their fitness goals. This business is built on relationships, and we're proud to start by showing up."

The GYMGUYZ Difference

GYMGUYZ offers a wide range of customized fitness programs designed to help people reach their individual health goals, including strength training, cardio, sports conditioning, weight loss and toning, senior fitness, youth and teen fitness, assisted stretching, and nutrition guidance. Training sessions are available for individuals as well as small groups, including couples and families. All workouts are led by nationally accredited Certified Personal Trainers who tailor each session using a variety of techniques and tools to deliver strong results. No two workouts are ever the same, but they're always engaging, challenging, and designed to keep clients motivated. Unlike traditional gyms, GYMGUYZ does not charge monthly membership fees, and every new client's first session is free.

Currently, GYMGUYZ serves over 1,300 cities across three countries and is continuing to grow rapidly as in-home and on-site workouts grow in popularity. Due to its success in the consumer market, GYMGUYZ has recently expanded its capabilities outside of in-home workouts, now offering fitness programs at corporations, schools, hospitals, and residential communities including apartment complexes and senior living centers.

For more information on GYMGUYZ in Austin, please visit https://www.gymguyz.com/austin/ or call (512) 503-8588.

About GYMGUYZ

GYMGUYZ is proud to be the largest in-home and on-site personal training company in the world. GYMGUYZ brings the workout to their clients and provides convenient, customized and creative workouts. Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and founded in 2008 by fitness specialist Josh York, the brand utilizes a fleet of branded vehicles that bring enough state-of-the-art fitness equipment to provide a fantastic workout 365 days per year, along with an expert personal trainer to their customers' doors. In 2019, the brand was recognized as No. 5 on Inc. Mag's 10 Hottest Franchise Businesses in America, which highlighted their growth of more than 801% over the last three years. GYMGUYZ also scored the first and second place spots on Franchise Gator's annual list of the Top 100 Fastest-Growing Franchises. The fastest-growing fitness concept in the U.S., GYMGUYZ is now servicing over 1,300 cities internationally, including the United States, United Kingdom and Canada. For more information on GYMGUYZ and franchising opportunities, visit http://www.gymguyz.com/.

Contact: Allie Shust | Fishman Public Relations | (773) 849-3506 | [email protected]

SOURCE GYMGUYZ