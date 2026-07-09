GYMKHANA FINE FOODS LAUNCHES AT SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET IN THE U.S. NATIONWIDE

Award-winning product line continues U.S. retail growth, bringing authentic Indian flavors to 476 Sprouts stores across 24 states

NEW YORK, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Gymkhana Fine Foods, the premium Indian food brand inspired by London's award-winning Gymkhana restaurant, announced its nationwide launch at Sprouts Farmers Market, a leading natural grocer specializing in fresh, natural, and organic foods. Consumers can shop the brand's acclaimed lineup of simmer sauces and marinades in 481 Sprouts locations across 25 states.

Gymkhana Fine Foods in Sprouts

The launch marks a major milestone in Gymkhana Fine Foods' U.S. expansion by significantly increasing the brand's retail footprint and bringing restaurant-quality Indian flavors to households nationwide. Products will be featured both in Sprouts' Innovation Bay program and in the retailer's main sauce aisle, providing shoppers multiple opportunities to discover the brand.

Co-founded by CEO Gulrez Singh Arora and JKS Restaurants, the hospitality group behind London's internationally celebrated Gymkhana restaurant in Mayfair and the recently opened Gymkhana Las Vegas, Gymkhana Fine Foods was created to make authentic Indian cooking more accessible at home without compromising on quality, flavor, or heritage.

"American consumers are increasingly seeking global flavors and premium ingredients, but they also want convenience," said Gulrez Singh Arora, CEO and Co-Founder of Gymkhana Fine Foods. "Our partnership with Sprouts allows us to introduce more shoppers to the depth and diversity of Indian cuisine through products rooted in the same culinary philosophy that made Gymkhana one of the world's most celebrated Indian restaurants."

The Sprouts launch features a curated lineup of Gymkhana Fine Foods' best-selling simmer sauces and marinades, including Butter Masala, Goan Coconut Curry, Tikka Masala and Madras Simmer Sauces, alongside Classic Tandoori BBQ and Green Tikka Marinades.

Crafted with premium ingredients and inspired by the recipes from Gymkhana's world-famous kitchen, the products are designed to deliver restaurant-quality flavor with minimal preparation, allowing home cooks to create authentic Indian meals in minutes.

The Sprouts launch follows the brand's successful national debut at Whole Foods Market and signals continued momentum for Gymkhana Fine Foods in the U.S. market. Additional retail expansion is planned later this summer, including launches at Fresh Thyme Market and Earth Fare, as the company continues to broaden access to its products nationwide.

"Our goal is to establish Gymkhana Fine Foods as the leading premium Indian food brand in the U.S.," added Arora. "We're seeing tremendous enthusiasm from both retailers and consumers who are looking for elevated pantry staples that deliver authenticity, quality, and exceptional flavor."

For more information, visit gymkhanafinefoods.com or follow @gymkhanafinefoods on social media.

ABOUT GYMKHANA FINE FOODS

Gymkhana Fine Foods was born from Gymkhana, the celebrated Indian restaurant in London's Mayfair that has held a Michelin star continuously since 2014 and was awarded its second star in 2024. The restaurant, part of JKS Restaurants, is known for its bold, meticulously crafted approach to Indian cuisine and has become one of London's most sought-after dining destinations. Gymkhana Fine Foods brings that same culinary standard from the restaurant to the home kitchen, with a range of simmer sauces and marinades developed by the world-famous kitchen team. The brand launched in the UK in 2024 and has quickly established itself as the fastest-growing premium Indian brand in UK grocery, driving genuine category expansion with approximately 70% incremental sales in accounts where listed for a full year.

SOURCE Gymkhana Fine Foods