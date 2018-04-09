Gymnastic Gold Medalist Laurie Hernandez and The Incredible Egg Search for Incredible Kids

"We were so impressed by all of the inspiring entries we received during last year's contest, we knew we had to bring it back for a second year," said Anne L. Alonzo, president and CEO of the American Egg Board. "We are proud to play a role in supporting these incredible kids, both through the You're Incredible Because… Contest, as well as by providing a nutritious and delicious food, on behalf of America's egg farmers, to keep them fueled throughout the day."

Also, back for the You're Incredible Because… Contest is the incredible gymnastic gold medalist, Laurie Hernandez. As the official spokesperson of the You're Incredible Because… campaign and contest, Laurie is eggcited to see the incredible kids the second chapter of the contest has in store.

"I'm excited to continue my partnership with the American Egg Board for this year's search for the next incredible kid," said Hernandez. "I personally understand how important it is to recognize children for their accomplishments, especially for the seemingly small actions that can lead to a big difference."

Entering is simple. If you know of an incredible kid, upload a photo of them to Instagram or Twitter with #IncredibleBecause #Contest with a caption explaining why they are incredible for a chance to win. Entries submitted between now and May 7, 2018 will be eligible for the grand prize: $2,500 for the incredible kid, $2,500 for the incredible kid's school, a prize pack and special feature on IncredibleEgg.org and The Incredible Egg's social channels.

For incredible inspiration, look no further than last year's winner, Alex Hart-Upendo. Alex is an incredible young man who overcame homelessness and bullying to become the inspiration he is today. Not only does Alex have his own bowtie company, Build-A-Bow, he also runs a non-profit, is a published author and was awarded his own holiday by the state of Wisconsin, which he celebrates on Sept. 30.

For more about Alex, contest details and official rules, visit IncredibleEgg.org/IncredibleBecause and check us out on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.

About the American Egg Board (AEB)

Home of The Incredible Egg, the American Egg Board (AEB) is the national marketing organization of America's egg farmers. AEB's mission is to increase demand for eggs and egg products through research, education and promotion. AEB is located in Chicago. For more, visit IncredibleEgg.org.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gymnastic-gold-medalist-laurie-hernandez-and-the-incredible-egg-search-for-incredible-kids-300625789.html

SOURCE American Egg Board

Related Links

http://www.incredibleegg.org

