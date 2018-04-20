Gypsum Association Expands Web-Based Answers to Common Technical Queries While Maintaining Commitment to Phone-Based Technical Services

To address questions, the Association has revamped and continuously expands its list of online Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs). Additionally, the FAQ page provides a direct link to the GA Technical Assistance Submittal Form as a means of collaborating with code officials, installers, specifiers, contractors and architects to ensure that common issues are quickly addressed. Most questions are answered by referencing one of the GA's thirty-plus technical publications. The vast majority of these documents are available at no cost.

FAQs are also sourced from the Association's technical services phone line. Monday through Friday, Technical Services Specialist Greg Woolley is available to answer questions related to the appropriate design and construction of gypsum board and panel systems for interior and exterior walls, ceilings, and additional gypsum-based assemblies. For example, during the extremely active 2017 hurricane and flooding season, numerous calls about water impacts on gypsum board were received prompting not only the addition of these questions to the FAQ list, but also a specific Hurricane Resources page linking directly to free technical resources on assessing water damage to gypsum wallboard, mold prevention, and other pertinent topics.

FAQs are time-saving ready references; however, the GA understands that, under certain circumstances, there is no substitute for personal interaction with its technical services team. The Association's Executive Director Stephen H. Meima, APR, LEED Green Assoc., notes, "Although, many companies and building product associations are moving toward 'virtual' technical services delivery, the GA and its member companies believe the ability to pick up the phone and receive sound technical advice on project-specific questions provides tremendous value to the design and construction community."

About the Gypsum Association: The mission of the Gypsum Association, a not-for-profit trade association founded in 1930, is to promote the use of gypsum while advancing the development growth, and general welfare of the gypsum industry in the United States and Canada on behalf of its member companies.

