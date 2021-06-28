GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer Launches Season 4 Beginning July 9 on Public Television

Host Ian Bremmer provides insightful commentary and analysis as the U.S. begins to return to a semblance of normalcy, and conducts in-depth interviews with world leaders and thought leaders each week. This season's themes and topics include the technology competition between the U.S. and China; equitable coronavirus vaccine distribution; continued monitoring of global pandemic hotspots; President Biden's approach to transatlantic and global alliances; conflict and change in the Middle East; data and privacy; immigration and refugee issues; and political developments in Latin America.

GZERO WORLD also features "Puppet Regime," a satirical series that uses puppetry to parody world leaders from Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Angela Merkel to tech titans like Mark Zuckerberg.

This year, GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer earned a Telly Award in the Television – News Feature category for an episode filmed on location at the Munich Security Conference titled "The Biggest Global Security Threat." "Puppet Regime" also earned a Telly Award in the Online – Series: Comedy category. Last season, GZERO WORLD hosted news-making interviews with Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, Jens Stoltenberg, NATO's Secretary General, and Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece, among many others.

GZERO WORLD's host, Ian Bremmer, is the president and founder of Eurasia Group, the leading global political risk research and consulting firm, as well as GZERO Media, a company dedicated to providing intelligent and engaging coverage of global affairs. He also serves as the foreign affairs columnist and editor at large for TIME magazine. Bremmer teaches political risk at Columbia University, and his most recent book is "Us vs. Them: The Failure of Globalism."

GZERO WORLD is executive produced by Alexsandra Sanford, Tony Maciulis and Ian Bremmer for GZERO Media. Alex Gibson, Sarah Kneezle, and Nolan Ticer are senior producers. Alexander Kliment is director, writer and performer for the "Puppet Regime" feature. Adam Powers and Andrew Ross Rowe are editors, and Ziyu Wu is production assistant. The series is presented by The WNET Group. Neal Shapiro and Stephen Segaller are executives in charge for The WNET Group. Distributed nationally by American Public Television.

The founding funder of GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer is First Republic Bank. Additional support is provided by Prologis, Harold J. Newman, Susan S. and Kenneth L. Wallach Foundation, Carnegie Corporation of New York, Sir Evelyn and Lady Lynn Forester de Rothschild with the New York Community Trust, Margot and Tom Pritzker, and James and Merryl Tisch.



About GZERO Media

GZERO Media is a company dedicated to providing the public with intelligent and engaging coverage of global affairs. It was created in 2017 as a subsidiary of Eurasia Group, the world's leading political risk analysis firm. In addition to producing the national public television program GZERO World with Ian Bremmer and its companion podcast, GZERO Media publishes the regular newsletter Signal, and daily text and video stories at gzeromedia.com and across social media channels.



About The WNET Group

The WNET Group creates inspiring media content and meaningful experiences for diverse audiences nationwide. It is the community-supported home of New York's THIRTEEN – America's flagship PBS station – WLIW21 , THIRTEEN PBSKids, WLIW World and Create; NJ PBS , New Jersey's statewide public television network; Long Island's only NPR station WLIW-FM; ALL ARTS , the arts and culture media provider; and newsroom NJ Spotlight News . Through these channels and streaming platforms, The WNET Group brings arts, culture, education, news, documentary, entertainment and DIY programming to more than five million viewers each month. The WNET Group's award-winning productions include signature PBS series Nature, Great Performances, American Masters, PBS NewsHour Weekend and Amanpour and Company and trusted local news programs MetroFocus and NJ Spotlight News with Briana Vannozzi. Inspiring curiosity and nurturing dreams, The WNET Group's award-winning Kids' Media and Education team produces the PBS KIDS series Cyberchase, interactive Mission US history games, and resources for families, teachers and caregivers. A leading nonprofit public media producer for nearly 60 years, The WNET Group presents and distributes content that fosters lifelong learning, including multiplatform initiatives addressing poverty, jobs, economic opportunity, social justice, understanding and the environment. Through Passport, station members can stream new and archival programming anytime, anywhere. The WNET Group represents the best in public media. Join us.

About APT

American Public Television (APT) is the leading syndicator of high-quality, top-rated programming to the nation's public television stations. Founded in 1961, APT distributes 250 new program titles per year and more than one-third of the top 100 highest-rated public television titles in the U.S. APT's diverse catalog includes prominent documentaries, performance, dramas, how-to programs, classic movies, children's series and news and current affairs programs. Doc Martin, Midsomer Murders, America's Test Kitchen From Cook's Illustrated, AfroPoP, Rick Steves' Europe, Pacific Heartbeat, Christopher Kimball's Milk Street Television, Legacy List with Matt Paxton, Lidia's Kitchen, Kevin Belton's New Orleans Kitchen, Simply Ming, The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross, Live From the Artists Den, James Patterson's Kid Stew and NHK Newsline are a sampling of APT's programs, considered some of the most popular on public television. APT also licenses programs internationally through its APT Worldwide service and distributes Create®TV — featuring the best of public television's lifestyle programming — and WORLD™, public television's premier news, science and documentary channel. To find out more about APT's programs and services, visit APTonline.org.

