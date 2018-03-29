H-E-B Recalls Halogen Lightbulbs Due to Laceration and Fire Hazards

Name of Product: GTC halogen light bulbs

Hazard: The halogen light bulbs can shatter while in use in a lamp or light fixture, posing laceration and fire hazards to consumers.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled halogen light bulbs and return them to H-E-B for a full refund.

Consumer Contact:

H-E-B at 800-432-3113 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.heb.com and click on Product Recalls under the Customer Service heading at the bottom of the homepage for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 2.5 million

Description:

This recall involves GTC halogen light bulbs. They were sold in packages of 2 or 4 bulbs. The bulb packages were sold in 25 watt, 40 watt, 60 watt, 75 watt, or 100 watt bulb varieties in either clear or soft white colors. The bulbs measure approximately 4.5 inches in length and 2.375 inches in diameter. The tops of the bulbs read "GTC" and include the wattage and lumens values. The bulbs are packaged in blue and red cardboard boxes that read: "GTC NATURAL LIGHT" across the top, along with the wattage and color of the bulb. The UPC codes are printed on the product packaging. Only bulbs with the following UPC codes are included in the recall:

Product Name UPC GTC A19 HAL 60W 1500HR SW 4PK 4122043932 GTC A19 HAL 75W 1500HR SW 4PK 4122065268 GTC A19 HAL 100W 1500HR SW 4PK 4122017409 GTC A19 HAL 60W 1500HR CLR 4PK 4122017463 GTC A19 HAL 75W 1500HR CLR 4PK 4122017576 GTC A19 HAL 100W 1500HR CL 4PK 4122065608 GTC A19 HAL 40W 1500HR CLR 2P 4122084562 GTC A19 HAL 60W 1500HR CLR 2P 4122029652 GTC A19 HAL 75W 1500HR CLR 2PK 4122029783 GTC A19 HAL 100W 1500HR CL 2PK 4122065177 GTC A19 HAL 25W 1500HR SW 2PK 4122030062 GTC A19 HAL 40W 1500HR SW 2PK 4122017464 GTC A19 HAL 60W 1500HR SW 2PK 4122017397 GTC A19 HAL 75W 1500HR SW 2PK 4122065271 GTC A19 HAL 100W 1500HR SW 2PK 4122017418

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received 14 reports of the light bulbs shattering while in a lamp or light fixture. One consumer had a cut on his hand, and another had a burn to his hand and cuts on his foot.

Sold At: H-E-B stores in Texas and online at www.heb.com from August 2015 to December 2017 for about $2.20 (for 2 pack) and $4 (for 4 pack).

Importer: Parkway Trading and Manufacturing Company, of San Antonio, Texas (an HEB company)

Distributor: HEB Grocery Company LLC, of San Antonio, Texas

Manufactured in: China



Photos available at: https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2018/H-E-B-Recalls-Halogen-Lightbulbs-Due-to-Laceration-and-Fire-Hazards

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About U.S. CPSC:

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

CPSC Consumer Information Hotline

Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:

800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)

Times: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime

Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.

Media Contact

Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.

Phone: 301-504-7908

Spanish: 301-504-7800

