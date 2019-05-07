H. Laddie Montague Jr. Named a 2019 Titan of the Plaintiffs Bar by Law360

PHILADELPHIA, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague is proud to announce that Law360 has named Chair Emeritus & Managing Shareholder H. Laddie Montague Jr. a 2019 Titan of the Plaintiffs Bar. He is one of only ten plaintiffs bar attorneys to receive this prestigious honor.

Law360's Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar list honors influential plaintiffs lawyers who had significant wins in 2018. The attorneys on the list are champions in the courtroom who not only capture massive settlements and go up against big-name companies, but also take on leadership roles at their offices and elsewhere. They handle pro bono matters on behalf of their law firms' clients and sit on boards that strive to promote access to justice for underrepresented communities and lasting positive changes for women and children.

"As much as he is a Titan of the Bar, to our Firm, Laddie is our long-time friend, mentor, and leader," said Chairman Eric L. Cramer. "We are as proud of what he has accomplished in building our Firm to the powerhouse litigation practice that it is, as we are of his incredible successes and pioneering work on behalf of injured workers, consumers, and businesses over the course of many decades. On behalf of the firm that bears his name, I congratulate him on this well-deserved honor."

Law360 published a profile on Mr. Montague, outlining some of his major career achievements. In the profile, Mr. Montague offers his fellow litigators this advice: "You can know all the facts. If you can't have a jury understand it, it does not do any good."

Berger Montague is a national plaintiffs law firm headquartered in Philadelphia with additional offices in Minneapolis, MN and Washington, D.C. The Firm litigates complex civil cases and class actions in federal and state courts throughout the United States. Berger Montague has played lead roles in major cases for 49 years and has recovered well over $30 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented.

